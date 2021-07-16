Diplo Sexual Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit

A woman who accused Diplo of sexual assault has filed to dismiss her lawsuit. According to documents viewed by Consequence, the case will be dismissed with prejudice, which would forbid the plaintiff from pursuing another lawsuit on the same grounds.

“In light of the evidence and after consultation with my attorneys, I have decided to withdraw my lawsuit,” the plaintiff, known as E.K., said in a statement. “No payment was offered or requested. I regret filing the lawsuit.” E.K.’s attorney confirmed that the lawsuit has been withdrawn.

“As we said when we first learned of this lawsuit, there was absolutely irrefutable evidence that proved that the allegations it contained were false,” said Diplo’s attorney Bryan Freedman. “As soon as we shared that plethora of evidence with the plaintiff’s lawyers, they recognized that they needed to withdraw their suit immediately.”

He added, “This demonstrably false claim – encouraged by an individual who has stalked, threatened, harassed and attempted to extort Mr. Pentz and his family – has caused great harm. While that damage can never fully be undone, we are glad to see this lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice. Only because of the swift and irreversible decision to withdraw this lawsuit and to issue a public statement retracting the claims and expressing regret, we will not be pursuing charges of malicious prosecution against them at this time.”

The legal action began on July 6th, 2021 in Nevada’s Clark County. In the suit, E.K. alleged that she had been forced to perform oral sex on Diplo, real name Thomas Pentz, in July of 2019. She also claimed that his security guards had not allowed her to leave, and that the assault had been filmed without her consent.

After the lawsuit became public, Freedman not only promised “irrefutable evidence” that it was false, he also suggested that E.K. had an ulterior motive for the suit. “This complaint is completely outrageous, wildly untrue and yet also entirely predictable,” he said, “given that it simply repeats the exact same claim already made by the plaintiff’s friend Shelly Auguste, an individual who has been harassing Mr. Pentz and his family for more than a year and already has repeatedly violated the restraining order issued against her.”

Earlier this week, the Baltimore Orioles cancelled a Diplo post-game concert in response to the lawsuit. At this time, it is not expected to be resumed.