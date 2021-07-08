A medical examiner has confirmed DMX’s cause of death as the result of a heart attack brought on by “acute cocaine intoxication.”

The legendary rapper was rushed to a hospital on the morning of Saturday, April 3rd after suffering a drug overdose and going into cardiac arrest. Paramedics were able to revive his pulse, but he experienced significant lung and brain failure by the time he was put on life support, the Westchester County medical examiner’s officer told Vulture.

“There were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital, an official at the Westchester County medical examiner’s officer explained. “However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on … He never woke up from [a] coma.”

DMX ultimately passed away on April 9th at a White Plains, New York hospital with his family by his side. He was just 50 years old.

DMX’s longtime attorney, Murray Richman, separately disputed unsubstantiated claims that the rapper had suffered from COVID-19, or that the COVID-19 vaccine was a contributing factor to his death. “Persons who made that statement had no basis to formulate a belief,” Richman said.

In the short time since DMX’s passing, a posthumous album called Exodus has already been released, and the rapper was honored at last month’s BET Awards with a star-studded tribute performance featuring the likes of Method Man, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Griselda, and actor Michael K. Williams.