Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Rockabye Baby Announces Dolly Parton Lullaby Album, Shares “Jolene”: Stream

Also featuring lullaby renditions of "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," and "Coat of Many Colors"

Dolly Parton lullabies
Dolly Parton, photo by Rui Vieira – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 16, 2021 | 4:42pm ET

    For fans of Dolly Parton who’ve wanted to introduce their infants to her music in lullaby form, Rockabye Baby! has them covered. Today, the company announced Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton, an album of the country icon’s biggest hits due out July 30th.

    Spanning 13 tracks, the album includes lullaby versions of some of Parton’s most recognizable songs, including “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “Coat of Many Colors.” As a first preview, Rockabye Baby! has shared a glockenspiel-driven lullaby version of “Jolene.”

    In the animated music video, an adorable baby bear acts out their dreams of stardom on an abandoned stage, using nothing but a broom and their imagination. Watch it below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    At 75 years old, Parton has hardly slowed down. In October 2020, she released A Holly Dolly Christmas, her first holiday album in 30 years featuring duets with Miley Cyrus, Michael Bublé, and Willie Nelson. Two months later, Parton saved a nine-year-old girl from an accident and also performed during Cyndi Lauper’s livestreamed “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert.

    marvin gaye what's going on lullaby rockabye baby cover stream origins
     Editor's Pick
    Rockabye Baby Shares Title Track from Full-Album Lullaby Cover of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On: Origins

    Parton played a key role in the fight against COVID-19, donating $1 million to fund vaccine research that led to the development of the Moderna vaccine, which she then received in March of this year.

    These good deeds led to calls from Tennessee legislators to erect statues in Parton’s honor, but she has humbly called for an end to their efforts — just like she did when turning down the Presidential Medal of Freedom on two occasions. It’s hard to think of a better role model for the infants that will become the leaders of tomorrow.

    Advertisement

    Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton Artwork:

    dolly parton rockabye baby lullaby new album artwork

    Lullaby Renditions of Dolly Parton Tracklist:
    01. 9 to 5
    02. Here You Come Again
    03. Jolene
    04. Little Sparrow
    05. Hard Candy Christmas
    06. Dumb Blonde
    07. The Bridge
    08. My Tennessee Mountain Home
    09. Two Doors Down
    10. The Grass is Blue
    11. Coat of Many Colors
    12. Islands in the Stream
    13. I Will Always Love You

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

sabaton kingdom come manowar cover

Sabaton Unleash Cover of Manowar's "Kingdom Come": Stream

July 16, 2021

HAIM Share New Song "Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache": Stream

July 16, 2021

syd fast car new song video stream

Syd Unveils New Single "Fast Car": Stream

July 16, 2021

brittany howard nate smith fly for mike new song single listen stream

Brittany Howard Joins Nate Smith for New Song "Fly (For Mike)": Stream

July 16, 2021

 

Wavves Hideaway stream new album song record Waves, photo by Jesse Lirola

Wavves Release New Album Hideaway: Stream

July 16, 2021

pop smoke new posthumous album faith features contributions from kanye west, dua lipa, and others

Pop Smoke's New Posthumous Album Faith Features Kanye West, Dua Lipa, and More: Stream

July 16, 2021

Normani and Cardi B in video for "Wild Side"

Normani and Cardi B Join Forces on New Song "Wild Side": Stream

July 16, 2021

john mayer sob rock new album stream

John Mayer Shares New Album Sob Rock: Stream

July 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rockabye Baby Announces Dolly Parton Lullaby Album, Shares "Jolene": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale