Dolly Parton Recreates Classic Playboy Bunny Look for Husband’s Birthday

The magazine may no longer be in print, but the the 75-year-old country legend remains a cover girl

Dolly Parton, stills via Twitter/@DollyParton
Dolly Parton, stills via Twitter/@DollyParton
July 20, 2021 | 10:59pm ET

    Dolly Parton has recreated her iconic Playboy bunny look as a special gift for the 79th birthday of her husband, Carl Dean.

    About a week after the country legend said last year that she wanted to be on the cover of Playboy for her 75th birthday, the long-running adult magazine published its final issue. While the magazine may no longer be in print, Parton is still every bit a cover girl.

    “My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy,” Parton said in a video shared to social media, referring to her iconic 1978 magazine cover, “so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years — and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.”

    Related Video

    Holding up the portrait gift, she continued,

    “Anyway, what I did for his birthday, I did a little photoshoot in this little outfit and I had a cover made of the new Dolly — the old new Dolly. In the first one — remember this? — I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I’m string cheese now. But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese … I hope.”

    Check out Dolly’s video to see the complete look below.

    Dolly Parton 93 songs released streaming now pandemic
    Dolly Parton Has Been Fighting the Good Fight for Decades

    Also add “recreated her Playboy cover 43 years later” to the list of things that reminded us how lucky we are to have this legend in our world. Just in the last few months, she’s saved a little girl’s life, become a galvanized supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, and helped fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, asked Tennessee legislature to focus on real issues instead of building a statue of her, and revealed she’s so humble she twice turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Oh, and her songs are being turned into lullabies for Rockabye Baby.

    We are not worthy of this literal angel.

