Dorothy Returns with Dark and Spiritual New Song “What’s Coming to Me”: Stream

Dorothy new single
Dorothy, via VEVO
July 9, 2021 | 3:26pm ET

    Dorothy is back with a new single, “What’s Coming to Me,” and it marks the singer’s first bit of new music since her 2018 studio album, 28 Days in the Valley.

    The track shows off Dorothy’s penchant for the blues, with strong, soulful vocals and a rock ‘n’ roll character.

    “[The song] is a story about casting out a demon and getting redeemed — a metaphor for depression or addiction,” said Dorothy in a press release. “I think it’s something we can all relate to. Everyone’s struggling with something.”

    The music video for “What’s Coming to Me” was directed by longtime Smashing Pumpkins collaborator and visual artist Linda Strawberry.

    As of now, there’s no word on a new full-length album from Dorothy. In the meantime, she has a handful of U.S. tour dates on tap for 2021.

    Watch the video for “What’s Coming To Me” below, and download the tune here.

    “What’s Coming to Me” Single Artwork:

    Dorothy "What’s Coming To Me" single artwork

