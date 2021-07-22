Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dr. John’s Estate Claims They Didn’t Approve Dan Auerbach’s Upcoming Documentary

The project was announced last week

Dr John documentary
Dr. John, photo via Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 21, 2021 | 10:46pm ET

    Especially considering the soulful inspirations that drive his work with The Black Keys, it should come as no surprise that Dan Auerbach is a massive fan of the late Dr. John. It seemed only natural that Auerbach’s directorial debut would be a documentary about the jazz and blues legend, with whom Auerbach even had the honor of collaborating a few years ago. But the project, which was announced only last week, has already been met with backlash from Dr. John’s estate.

    A statement issued by Dr. John’s estate claims that they hadn’t approved the making of the documentary, which was set to be released by the same company behind Questlove’s Summer of Soul. The film has yet to receive an official title or public release date.

    “The Official Estate of Malcolm John Rebennack, Jr., p/k/a Dr. John, clarifies that the Estate has not authorized the recently announced documentary on the life of Dr. John purportedly to be produced by Impact Artist Productions (and Management) and Radical Media,” reads the statement.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “For clarity, Impact Artist Productions (and Management) does not manage or speak for the Estate, which has its own team with, as Mac would say, a gang and a half of legalizers. The Estate thanks Mac’s fans for their support and assures that the Estate will ‘Walk On Guilded Splinters’ to deliver new music and an officially authorized documentary, to be announced In The Right Place at the right time.”

    Auerbach produced Dr. John’s 2012 album, Locked Down. The latter died of a heart attack in June 2019. Stay tuned here for more updates about the documentary dispute as it unfolds.

Latest Stories

I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel Joins Black Panther Sequel

July 21, 2021

the last duel trailer matt damon adam driver ridley scott

Matt Damon and Adam Driver Fight to the Death in The Last Duel Trailer: Watch

July 21, 2021

Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, to play Thelonious Monk, photo courtesy of artist

Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) to Play Thelonious Monk in New Biopic

July 21, 2021

jackass best moments johnny knoxville steve-o

Welcome to Jackass: The Stunt-Comedy Franchise's 10 Most Outrageous Moments

July 21, 2021

 

Malignant trailer James Wan new movie horror film video stream conjuring annabelle, photo via Warner Bros.

James Wan's New Horror Film Malignant Gets First Trailer: Watch

July 20, 2021

Jackass Forever

The Jackass Forever Trailer Is Here in All Its Absolute Glory: Watch

and July 20, 2021

Woodstock 99 Review

Woodstock '99 Doc Turns the OG Fyre Festival Into a Case Study on Nu Metal Toxicity: Review

July 20, 2021

Clerks 3 Lionsgate cast members sequel iii film Kevin Smith new movie Clerks, photo via Miramax Films

Clerks 3 Picked Up by Lionsgate, Original Cast Members to Return

July 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dr. John's Estate Claims They Didn't Approve Dan Auerbach's Upcoming Documentary

Menu Shop Search Sale