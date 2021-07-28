Menu
Dream Theater Announce New Album and Fall 2021 US Tour

The prog-metal veterans' 15th LP, A View from the Top of the World, arrives October 22nd

Dream Theater (photo by Rayon Richards)
Dream Theater (photo by Rayon Richards)
July 28, 2021 | 11:32am ET

    Dream Theater have announced a new album, A View from the Top of the World, out October 22nd. The prog-metal veterans will also embark on a 2021 North American tour this fall.

    The band’s 15th studio album arrives two years after 2019’s Distance Over Time, keeping up the prolific pace its maintained for over 30 years. In fact, the pandemic may have actually shortened the gap between records, in this instance.

    Dream Theater were on tour in support of Distance Over Time when they were forced to head home — vocalist James LaBrie returned to Canada while the remaining members holed up in their newly built “DTHQ” studio in New York to work on new music.

    

    The band still managed to write together, with LaBrie beaming in from Canada on Zoom via an in-studio monitor. He would eventually head down to New York, quarantining himself before arriving to the studio to record his vocals face-to-face with guitarist John Petrucci.

    “We just love to play our instruments,” Petrucci said in a press release. “That never goes away. I love to be creative, write, and exercise that part of my mind. We’ve been able to do this for a long time, and we don’t take it for granted. Whenever we get together, we know we can’t disappoint ourselves or our fans, so we manage to try even harder.”

    “We approach every album like it’s our first,” added LaBrie. “It’s been such a great ride, but we’re not going to stop.”

    The prog luminaries will return to the road shortly after the release of the new album. The band’s “Top of the World Tour” kicks off on October 28th in Mesa, Arizona, and runs through a December 14th date in St. Petersburg, Florida. Arch Echo will provide support.

    
     
    

    A View from the Top of the World was produced by John Petrucci and engineered by James “Jimmy T” Meslin, who also provided additional production. Andy Sneap mixed and mastered the recordings. The artwork was once again handled by longtime collaborator and prog sleeve auteur Hugh Syme.

    Get tickets to Dream Theaters’ fall 2021 North American tour via Ticketmaster. See the album artwork and seven-song tracklist for A View from the Top of the World, as well as the list of tour dates, below.

    A View from the Top of the World Artwork:

    unnamed 13 Dream Theater Announce New Album and Fall 2021 US Tour

    A View from the Top of the World Tracklist:
    01. The Alien
    02. Answering the Call
    03. Invisible Monster
    04. Sleeping Giant
    05. Transcending Time
    06. Awaken The Master
    07. A View From The Top of the World

    Dream Theater 2021 Tour Dates with Arch Echo:
    10/28 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
    10/29 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theater
    10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
    11/01 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/02 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    11/04 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    11/06 – Denver, CO @ Paramount
    11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
    11/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    11/12 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
    11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
    11/15 – Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre
    11/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Grand Theatre de Quebec
    11/17 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
    11/19 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
    11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
    11/21 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    11/23 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
    11/28 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
    11/29 – Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre
    11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    12/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
    12/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
    12/04 – St Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
    12/06 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
    12/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    12/09 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links Deep Ellum
    12/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
    12/11 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
    12/13 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    12/14 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

    unnamed 14 1 Dream Theater Announce New Album and Fall 2021 US Tour

