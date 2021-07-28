Menu
Duckwrth Shares New Single “4K,” Announces US Tour Dates

The Los Angeles rapper hits the road starting in September

Duckwrth 4K stream music video new song single tour dates 2021 us fall firefly festival rapper, photo courtesy of the artist
Duckwrth, photo courtesy of the artist
July 28, 2021 | 3:43pm ET

    Los Angeles rapper Duckwrth is back with a new single called “4K.” It’s about life during the pandemic and it features extra verses from his friend and fellow rapper Phabo. Stream it below.

    “Right when outside started opening up and everyone started flocking to Tulum and Hawaii… that’s what ‘4K’ is about. Trying to adjust and acclimate while still having fun,” said Duckwrth in a press release. “It’s the paradox of the recurring line, ‘Was your pandemic popping?’ ‘4K’ is a movie, and that’s what the pandemic turned into when we were let loose.”

    Musically, “4K” blends loopy chillwave synths with a bouncy, skittering beat that’s perfect for the final weeks of summer. Both Duckwrth and Phabo sound relaxed as they drop line after line about adjusting to a new world without sacraficing their sense of self. According to a press release,”4K” is from SG8, a new EP that Duckwrth plans on releasing sometime later this fall. Details for the EP have not yet been announced, but Duckwrth did reveal that it also features production by WaveIQ and Loshendrix.

    Related Video

    Fans will likely be able to hear this new single live when Duckwrth hits the road later this fall. The SuperGood rapper recently announced a brief US tour for the month of September that sees him performing live in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, New York City, Boston, and other cities while also making stops at Dover’s Firefly Festival, Des Moines’ Riverview Music Festival, and Lansing, MI’s Common Ground Festival. Check out the complete list of dates below.

    Tickets for Duckwrth’s tour are currently on sale at Ticketmaster, and while some shows are sold out, you can try your luck on the secondary market here.

    Duckwrth 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/04 — Des Moines, IA @ Riverview Music Festival
    09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
    09/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
    09/09 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
    09/11 — Lansing, MI @ Common Ground Festival
    09/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade
    09/14 — Chicago, IL @ Reggies
    09/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ Paisley Park
    09/18 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    09/19 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    09/20 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    09/24 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

