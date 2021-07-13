Menu
Ed Sheeran Mulls Recording a Death Metal Album, Loves Slipknot and Cradle of Filth

"I was really into death metal as a kid. ... [it's] something I would not be opposed to creating"

Ed Sheeran death metal album
Ed Sheeran in “Bad Habits” video, via YouTube
July 13, 2021 | 7:14pm ET

    Pop star Ed Sheeran going metal sounds like a late-night comedy skit — in fact that was an actual sketch a few years back on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. But this time, the British pop star isn’t playing around, as he now reports that he “would not be opposed to creating” a death metal album.

    That’s right, Sheeran, whose chart-topping hits like “The Shape of You” and “Perfect” are anything but metal, is a big fan of crushing riffs and guttural growls.

    The singer-songwriter was quoted in The Sun over the weekend as saying, “I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to Cradle of Filth and Slipknot and all that stuff.”

    In fact, Sheeran is considering dipping his toes in some extreme music. “I’m not saying I could ever step into that world,” he added. “I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That’s something I’ve never thought about doing — but something I would not be opposed to creating.”

    Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth, who hails from England’s Suffolk county just like Sheeran, caught wind of the pop star’s love for extreme metal. On Instagram, Filth shared a screen cap of the article and wrote, “I’ll believe it when I see it. Fellow Suffolk lad could come good in the end. ‘Dracula’s Castle on the Hill’ anyone?” The last reference was to Sheeran’s song “Castle on the Hill.”

    25 Essential 2021 Hard Rock & Metal Tours to Catch This Summer and Fall

    Previously, Sheeran was seen hanging out with Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch at a Marilyn Manson concert a couple years back, telling the Korn guitarist that he had just listened to Freak on a Leash.

    While we wait for him to bring the heavy, Ed Sheeran (or as we now like to call him: Red Satan) is sorta rocking the corpse paint in the video for his very un-metal new single, “Bad Habits.” See that video and highlights from his aforementioned skit on The Tonight Show below.

Ed Sheeran Mulls Recording a Death Metal Album, Loves Slipknot and Cradle of Filth

