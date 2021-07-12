Cute! Eddie Murphy’s Son and Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Dating Will Distract You from Inevitability of Death

Life is short and we’re all going to die, but cute celebrity couples can help distract us from our existential dread. And hey, look, Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are dating!

The adorable duo have gone Instagram official, thereby deflecting our thoughts away from the inexorable pull of the grave. “Happy birthday, my love,” Jasmin Lawrence (25) wrote to Eric Murphy (32) in defiance of her own mortality. “I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

This follows the young Murphy’s own life-affirming declaration of love from the end of June. “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU,” he wrote to Lawrence, while using hashtags to call her “#myotherhalf.”

Neat! It’s almost enough to make you forget that we exist in slowly failing prisons of meat!

Jasmine is the eldest child of Martin Lawrence, who is now 56 years old, and Eric is the most senior offspring of Eddie Murphy, 60, which means… oh God, are they really that old? It seems like only yesterday the two great actors shared the screen in Life — so young and full of joy — but that movie came out in 1999! Are their best days behind them? Are my best days behind me? Is that twinge of a headache the first sign of cancer? Banish these thoughts by looking at the cute pictures below!

