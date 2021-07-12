Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Cute! Eddie Murphy’s Son and Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Dating Will Distract You from Inevitability of Death

The adorable duo have gone Instagram official, thereby deflecting our thoughts away from the inexorable pull of the grave

eddie murphy martin lawrence son daughter dating eric murphy jasmin lawrence romance
Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 12, 2021 | 1:12pm ET

    Life is short and we’re all going to die, but cute celebrity couples can help distract us from our existential dread. And hey, look, Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are dating!

    The adorable duo have gone Instagram official, thereby deflecting our thoughts away from the inexorable pull of the grave. “Happy birthday, my love,” Jasmin Lawrence (25) wrote to Eric Murphy (32) in defiance of her own mortality. “I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

    This follows the young Murphy’s own life-affirming declaration of love from the end of June. “Head over heels in LOVE with YOU,” he wrote to Lawrence, while using hashtags to call her “#myotherhalf.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Neat! It’s almost enough to make you forget that we exist in slowly failing prisons of meat!

    Jasmine is the eldest child of Martin Lawrence, who is now 56 years old, and Eric is the most senior offspring of Eddie Murphy, 60, which means… oh God, are they really that old? It seems like only yesterday the two great actors shared the screen in Life — so young and full of joy — but that movie came out in 1999! Are their best days behind them? Are my best days behind me? Is that twinge of a headache the first sign of cancer? Banish these thoughts by looking at the cute pictures below!

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

kyle massey wanted skipping court felony sending pornography to minor washington state former disney star that's so raven

Former Disney Star Kyle Massey Wanted for Arrest After Skipping Court

July 12, 2021

Jackass jump the shark prank Discovery channel shark week episode video Sean Mcinerney Poopies watch stream The Jackass Shark Week Special, photo courtesy of Discovery

Jackass Star Bitten Trying to Literally Jump the Shark During Shark Week Stunt

July 12, 2021

Suicidal Tendencies' Ra Diaz fill in on Korn tour

Korn Tap Suicidal Tendencies Bassist Ra Diaz to Fill in for Fieldy on 2021 US Summer Tour

July 12, 2021

Robby Krieger memoir The Doors guitarist book Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar with The Doors Jim Morrison and Robby Krieger, photo courtesy of the artist

The Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger Announces Memoir Set the Night on Fire

July 12, 2021

 

drake bell sentenced two years probation child endangerment pedophile

Drake Bell Sentenced to Two Years Probation for Child Endangerment, Victim Calls Him a "Pedophile"

July 12, 2021

Sparks 2022 tour dates

Sparks Announce First North American Tour in Five Years

July 12, 2021

cedric the entertainer host emmy awards 2021 73rd hosting primetime

Cedric the Entertainer Hosting 2021 Emmy Awards

July 12, 2021

Dee Gees You Should Be Dancing cover song Foo Fighters music video stream watch Bee Gees single The Dee Gees, photo via YouTube/@FooFighters

Foo Fighters' Disco Alter Egos The Dee Gees Cover "You Should Be Dancing": Stream

July 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cute! Eddie Murphy's Son and Martin Lawrence's Daughter Dating Will Distract You from Inevitability of Death

Menu Shop Search Sale