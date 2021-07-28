Eddie Vedder’s Daughter Soundtracks Trailer for Sean Penn Movie Flag Day: Watch

Flag Day, a new drama film directed by Sean Penn, just got its first trailer and it features an unexpected music cameo. Singing atop the clip is Olivia Vedder, the daughter of Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, with a song called “My Father’s Daughter.” Check it out below.

Written by Glen Hansard and Eddie Vedder, “My Father’s Daughter” is a moving number about watching yourself grow into your parents’ traits, whether you wanted to or not. Luckily for Olivia Vedder, that includes being gifted a natural music talent from her dad which she displays in full force on the track. Over slow drumming and stripped-down guitar work, she goes right for the heart strings while violins mellow out the gentle song.

Flag Day stars Sean Penn and his daughter Dylan Penn alongside Josh Brolin, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, and Eddie Marsan, among others. Reviewing the movie’s plot, it’s clear “My Father’s Daughter” was written to expand upon the film’s complicated family dynamics. “Jennifer Vogel’s father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure,” it reads. “He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history. Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.”

The trailer opens up on a getaway chase scene with Sean Penn speeding in a car while a teary-eyed Dylan watches it unfold on live TV. After he glances up at the helicopter tracking him, his eyes wide in fear, we see a series of scenes with his character before he was on the run: printing counterfeit dollars in a dark room, dancing with his children at nighttime, and swimming with them in a lake. When things shift over to his daughter’s perspective, however, we begin to see a darker side to her dad and the ways in which he neglected his family.

Flag Day will be accompanied by a 13-song soundtrack featuring new music by both Eddie Vedder and Olivia Vedder as well as Cat Power and the previously mentioned Hansard. The full tracklist hasn’t been detailed just yet, but pre-orders for the soundtrack are officially ongoing over at Pearl Jam’s website. Fans can grab a copy on vinyl, CD, or as a digital download.

