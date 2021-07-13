Eels Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Eels have detailed a 2022 spring tour in support of their latest album, Earth to Dora, which dropped in October 2020. The European and US trek will take place from March through May.
After kicking off the tour on March 11th in Belfast, the veteran indie rockers will travail across Europe while making stops in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, and more. The US leg starts on May 8th in San Diego and includes cities like Chicago, New York City, and Boston.
“We’ve got a lot of pent-up energy from all the time spent cooped-up and unable to rock,” said Eels mastermind Mark Oliver Everett about the tour. “It’s going to be an extra-special treat this time. We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy. Attendees will want to keep their cameras rolling, because we may explode.”
Tickets will be available to the general public at Ticketmaster starting Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Look for deals on the secondary market here once they sell out.
Eels 2022 Tour Dates:
03/11 – Belfast, UK @ Telegraph Building
03/12 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
03/14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
03/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
03/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City,
03/18 – Southampton, UK @ 02 Guildhall
03/21 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
03/22 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
03/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel-Optics Arena
03/25 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
03/27 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
03/30 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks,
03/31 – Zurich, CH @ Hall 622
04/01 – Milan, IT @ Live Club, Trezzo sull’Adda
04/02 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
04/04 – Budapest, HU @ Akvarium Klub
04/05 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
04/07 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
04/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
05/08 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre,
05/10 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
05/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Bar
05/16 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
05/18 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/21 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
05/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
05/26 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
05/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse