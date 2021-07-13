Eels Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Eels have detailed a 2022 spring tour in support of their latest album, Earth to Dora, which dropped in October 2020. The European and US trek will take place from March through May.

After kicking off the tour on March 11th in Belfast, the veteran indie rockers will travail across Europe while making stops in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, and more. The US leg starts on May 8th in San Diego and includes cities like Chicago, New York City, and Boston.

“We’ve got a lot of pent-up energy from all the time spent cooped-up and unable to rock,” said Eels mastermind Mark Oliver Everett about the tour. “It’s going to be an extra-special treat this time. We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy. Attendees will want to keep their cameras rolling, because we may explode.”

Tickets will be available to the general public at Ticketmaster starting Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Look for deals on the secondary market here once they sell out.

Eels 2022 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Belfast, UK @ Telegraph Building

03/12 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

03/14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

03/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

03/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City,

03/18 – Southampton, UK @ 02 Guildhall

03/21 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

03/22 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

03/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel-Optics Arena

03/25 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

03/27 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

03/30 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks,

03/31 – Zurich, CH @ Hall 622

04/01 – Milan, IT @ Live Club, Trezzo sull’Adda

04/02 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

04/04 – Budapest, HU @ Akvarium Klub

04/05 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

04/07 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

04/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

05/08 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre,

05/10 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

05/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Bar

05/16 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

05/18 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/21 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

05/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

05/26 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

05/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse