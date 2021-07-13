Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Eels Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

In support of their latest album, Earth to Dora

eels 2022 european us tour dates
Eels, photo by Gus Black
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 13, 2021 | 4:00pm ET

    Eels have detailed a 2022 spring tour in support of their latest album, Earth to Dora, which dropped in October 2020. The European and US trek will take place from March through May.

    After kicking off the tour on March 11th in Belfast, the veteran indie rockers will travail across Europe while making stops in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, and more. The US leg starts on May 8th in San Diego and includes cities like Chicago, New York City, and Boston.

    “We’ve got a lot of pent-up energy from all the time spent cooped-up and unable to rock,” said Eels mastermind Mark Oliver Everett about the tour. “It’s going to be an extra-special treat this time. We always have the greatest time playing live, but this is gonna get crazy. Attendees will want to keep their cameras rolling, because we may explode.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets will be available to the general public at Ticketmaster starting Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Look for deals on the secondary market here once they sell out.

    Eels 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/11 – Belfast, UK @ Telegraph Building
    03/12 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    03/14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    03/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
    03/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City,
    03/18 – Southampton, UK @ 02 Guildhall
    03/21 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
    03/22 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
    03/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel-Optics Arena
    03/25 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
    03/27 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    03/30 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks,
    03/31 – Zurich, CH @ Hall 622
    04/01 – Milan, IT @ Live Club, Trezzo sull’Adda
    04/02 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
    04/04 – Budapest, HU @ Akvarium Klub
    04/05 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
    04/07 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    04/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    05/08 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
    05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre,
    05/10 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
    05/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
    05/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    05/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Bar
    05/16 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    05/18 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
    05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    05/20 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    05/21 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
    05/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    05/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    05/25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    05/26 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
    05/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Latest Stories

Khruangbin tour dates

Khruangbin Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates

July 13, 2021

Lala Lala I Want the Door to Open new album Diver music video stream Lala Lala, photo by Michael Schmelling

Lala Lala Announces New Album I Want the Door to Open, Shares "DIVER": Stream

July 13, 2021

The New Pornographers Mass Romantic Reissue Twin Cinema Full Album 2021 North American Tour

The New Pornographers Announce Mass Romantic Reissue, North American Tour with Dan Bejar

July 13, 2021

Sparks 2022 tour dates

Sparks Announce First North American Tour in Five Years

July 12, 2021

 

phoebe bridgers 2021 us tour dates tickets

Phoebe Bridgers Announces 2021 US Tour Dates

July 12, 2021

The Residents Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

July 11, 2021

margo price live from the other side new ep hey child colbert 2021-2022 tour dates

Margo Price Announces New EP Live From the Other Side, Performs "Hey Child" on Colbert: Watch

July 9, 2021

strand of oaks announces new album in heaven shares lead single

Strand of Oaks Announce New Album In Heaven, Share "Galacticana": Stream

July 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eels Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale