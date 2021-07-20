Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce 2021 Fall Tour

Elvis Costello & The Imposters are headed back on the road for a 2021 fall US tour. Entitled “Hello Again,” the trek takes place in October and November.

The 20-date tour kicks off in Memphis, Tennessee at Graceland on October 10th. It will make stops in cities like New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles before wrapping up at Fox Theater in Oakland, California on November 14th.

Tickets will go on sale at Ticketmaster on Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time, and look on the secondary market here for deals once they sell out. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Costello released his most recent album, the excellent Hey Clockface, in November before closing out last year with “Farewell, OK 2020.” On September 10th, Costello will release Spanish Model, a reimagining of 1978’s This Year’s Model. The project will feature collaborations with Spanish-speaking artists like Juanes, Jorge Drexler, and Luis Fonsi singing translated versions of the original tracks.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2021 Tour Dates:

10/13 — Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland

10/16 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

10/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

10/22 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/25 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/26 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/28 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

10/29 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

10/30 — Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center

11/02 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

11/03 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/04 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

11/06 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

11/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

11/11 — San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

11/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

11/14 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater