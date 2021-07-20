Menu
Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce 2021 Fall Tour

20-date trek takes place in October and November

Elvis Costello, photo by Ben Kaye
July 20, 2021 | 12:00pm ET

    Elvis Costello & The Imposters are headed back on the road for a 2021 fall US tour. Entitled “Hello Again,” the trek takes place in October and November.

    The 20-date tour kicks off in Memphis, Tennessee at Graceland on October 10th. It will make stops in cities like New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles before wrapping up at Fox Theater in Oakland, California on November 14th.

    Tickets will go on sale at Ticketmaster on Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time, and look on the secondary market here for deals once they sell out. Check out the full tour schedule below.

    Costello released his most recent album, the excellent Hey Clockface, in November before closing out last year with “Farewell, OK 2020.” On September 10th, Costello will release Spanish Model, a reimagining of 1978’s This Year’s Model. The project will feature collaborations with Spanish-speaking artists like Juanes, Jorge Drexler, and Luis Fonsi singing translated versions of the original tracks.

    Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2021 Tour Dates:
    10/13 — Memphis, TN @ The Soundstage at Graceland
    10/16 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
    10/19 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    10/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater
    10/22 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
    10/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    10/25 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    10/26 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    10/28 — Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
    10/29 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
    10/30 — Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center
    11/02 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
    11/03 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    11/04 — Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
    11/06 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    11/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
    11/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    11/11 — San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia
    11/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    11/14 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

