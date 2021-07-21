Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Slash and Epiphone Launch New Collection of Electric and Acoustic Guitars

The new Epiphone line follows Gibson's Slash Collection unveiled last year

Slash Epiphone guitars
Slash with his Epiphone guitars (courtesy of Gibson Brands)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 21, 2021 | 11:03am ET

    Slash and Epiphone have launched a new collection of electric and acoustic guitars, continuing the Guns N’ Roses guitarist’s ongoing partnership with Gibson Brands.

    Epiphone’s Slash Collection follows last year’s Gibson collection, but offers the guitars at a more accessible price point. Epiphone prides itself as being known as “the leading accessible guitar brand For Every Stage,” and the new axes are ideal for beginners or seasoned vets.

    The new line introduces two electric guitars and five variants: the Epiphone Slash Les Paul Standard (finished in Appetite Burst, November Burst, Anaconda Burst, and Vermillion Burst) and the Slash “Victoria” Les Paul Standard Goldtop in Gold. The acoustic Epiphone Slash J-45 (in Vermillion Burst and November Burst) rounds out the Epiphone collection. All the guitars are available at the suggested retail price of $899 each.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I’m really proud to present this great line up of excellent quality, signature Epiphone guitars,” Slash said in a press statement. “They sound and look fantastic. It’s all I could ask for.”

    Spec wise, the Les Paul Standard and Victoria Goldtop feature a mahogany body with maple cap, a Graph Tech nut, Epiphone LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge, a Stop Bar tailpiece, and Slash’s personal touches: a C-shape neck profile, Epiphone Custom ProBucker pickups, color-coordinated hardware appointments, CTS potentiometers with Orange Drop capacitors, and Epiphone Strap Locks.

    In speaking about the Victoria Goldtop to Heavy Consequence last year, Slash revealed an intriguing story behind the name. “Back in the late ’90s, I had a bunch of guitars stolen out of my studio in my house. I’ve actually managed to get [just about] all the guitars back, but I never knew exactly who was behind the theft. And one of the guitars I didn’t get back was a Goldtop that was stolen,” Slash told us.

    Advertisement

    He continued, “So, I’ve been trying to find another Goldtop to replace it over the years. Then at some point I found out who was responsible for the theft, not long ago, and her name was Victoria, so I decided to name the guitar after her!”

    Meanwhile, the J-45 acoustic guitar features all solid wood construction with solid mahogany back and sides, a solid Sitka spruce top with ’50s style pickguard, Grover Rotomatic tuners, Graph Tech TUSQ nut and saddle. Signature Slash touches include: a C-shape neck profile, a flatter, modern 16-inch fretboard radius, and an LR Baggs VTC preamp and under-saddle pickup for a natural acoustics when amped.

    Each guitar in the Epiphone Slash Collection features Slash’s “Skully” drawing on the back of the headstock, Slash’s signature on the truss rod cover, and a custom hardshell “Skully” case.

    Advertisement

    Lzzy Hale Gibson Brand Ambassodor
     Editor's Pick
    Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Becomes Gibson’s First Female Brand Ambassador

    “We are in a very exciting journey with Slash and today we are announcing the amplification of our collaboration with the launch of the Epiphone Slash Collection,” said Gibson Brand president Cesar Gueikian in a press release. “Our new Epiphone Slash Collection brings our collaboration with Slash to the next level, expanding the offering of the iconic Slash models to Epiphone with an accessible price point. Slash was intimately involved in every aspect of the development of his new Epiphone Collection, and we are all excited to see his fans around the world rock out with them!”

    Purchase the Epiphone Slash Collection via Epiphone’s website and via Reverb. Check out a promo video of Slash introducing the guitars and images of the instruments below.

    Advertisement

    Slash Epiphone Collection Group Image

    Slash Epi Collection Acoustics copy Slash and Epiphone Launch New Collection of Electric and Acoustic Guitars

Latest Stories

Lzzy Hale Gibson Brand Ambassodor

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Becomes Gibson's First Female Brand Ambassador

July 16, 2021

Kurt Cobain Fender Jag-Stang 2021

Fender Announces Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang Guitar to Mark 30th Anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind

July 8, 2021

Lucy Dacus Home Video stream new album music song record Julien Baker track Phoebe Bridgers new album listen stream photo by Marin Leong

Lucy Dacus Unveils New Album Home Video: Stream

June 25, 2021

Alex Lifeson Epiphone guitar and two new songs

Rush's Alex Lifeson Unveils New Epiphone Les Paul Guitar and Two New Songs: Stream

June 15, 2021

 

Fender Pearl Jam Mike McCready Signature Model Stratocaster

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Unveils Signature Fender Stratocaster

April 8, 2021

Fender Mustang Micro Amp

Fender Launches Mustang Micro Pocket-Sized Guitar Amplifier

April 6, 2021

Joe Strummer Fender Guitars

Fender Unveils New Joe Strummer Campfire and Esquire Guitars

March 30, 2021

Tom Petty Gibson SJ-200 Wildflower

Gibson Unveils Tom Petty SJ-200 Wildflower Acoustic Guitar

March 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Slash and Epiphone Launch New Collection of Electric and Acoustic Guitars

Menu Shop Search Sale