Eric Clapton Won’t Perform for “Discriminated” Audiences Where Vaccination Is Required

Following the news that the UK will implement a vaccine passport for certain events, Clapton said, "I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present"

eric clapton discriminated audiences won't perform covid-19 uk lockdowns
Eric Clapton, photo by Raph PH/image via Flickr
July 21, 2021 | 4:08pm ET

    Eric Clapton had a brilliant run in the 1960s and ‘70s, but ever since that anti-immigrant screed in 1976, the famed guitarist has become less notable for the movement of his fingers and more infamous for the farts coming out of his mouth. In his latest gaseous expulsion, Mr. Slowbrainhand once again came to the defense of anti-vaxxers, saying he won’t play in front of “discriminated” audiences that have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

    The pronouncement came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that, by the end of September, “We are planning to make full [COVID-19] vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.” He’s talking about a kind of vaccine passport, which doesn’t sound so bad if you’re a person who trusts the scientific consensus. But if you’re a conspiracy-addled crank, it’s a grave threat to personal liberties, which obviously include a right to infect others and die, but somehow do not extend to the right for the rest of us to safely venture into public.

    Via Pollstar, Clapton shared his thoughts in a letter to anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei, who subsequently published it on Telegram. “Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

    This follows another letter to Graziadei in May, in which Clapton called evidence that vaccines are safe “propaganda.” Last year, he teamed up with fellow fallen icon Van Morrisson for the anti-lockdown song “Stand and Deliver.”

