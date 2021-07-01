Jason Blum Compares Upcoming Exorcist Sequel to 2018 Halloween Reboot

Jason Blum has given horror fans an idea of what to expect from his upcoming Exorcist sequel, comparing it to director David Gordon Green’s 2018 entry into the Halloween franchise.

The Blumhouse Productions president opened up about the direct sequel to the 1973 horror classic during an interview with Den of Geek, adding that he expects it to “pleasantly surprise all the skeptics out there.”

“[It’s] going to be like David’s Halloween sequel,” said Blum. “I think it’s going to pleasantly surprise all the skeptics out there. We had a lot of skeptics about Halloween and David turned them around, and I think he’s going to turn it around with The Exorcist.”

Related Video

After acknowledging the challenge of creating a new sequel to one of the most beloved horror movies of all time, Blum said he and Green hope to make a film that appeals to new and old audiences alike.

“I want to make a movie for people that know and love the first Exorcist and are furious that we’re doing this, but somehow drag themselves to the theater,” he explained. “I want them to come out happy. And I want to make a movie that people who’ve never heard of The Exorcist really enjoy. I think David did that with Halloween. I think he’ll do that with The Exorcist also.”

Details about the upcoming Exorcist sequel remain scarce, although original Exorcist director William Friedkin has insisted he will not be involved. To date, there have been four additional entries to the franchise, including 1977’s Exorcist II: The Heretic and 1990’s The Exorcist III. There were also two versions of the same prequel: 2004’s Exorcist: The Beginning and 2005’s Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.

The new Exorcist sequel is on hold while Green completes his Halloween trilogy. Halloween Kills is due out on October 15th, while Halloween Ends will hit theaters exactly one year later.