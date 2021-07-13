Menu
Why Fantastic Negrito Considers Himself A Recovering Narcissist

The blues artist challenges the stigma by sharing his struggle with a difficult mental health issue

Going There with Dr. Mike with Fantastic Negrito, photo by Lyle Owerko
Consequence Staff
July 13, 2021 | 11:15am ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio PublicRSS

    Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, a.k.a. Grammy Award-winning artist Fantastic Negrito, joins Dr. Mike Friedman to kick off Season 2 of Going There with Dr. Mike. On this episode, Negrito discusses how he views himself as a recovering narcissist.

    People who struggle with narcissism often experience a profound sense of shame, self-loathing and emptiness, and may cope with these feelings through a variety of protective mechanisms including grandiosity and defensiveness. The Have You Lost Your Mind Yet artist explains how emotional pain from childhood events contributed to his feeling disconnected from himself and his “truth,” thus leading to the experience of narcissism.

    He also describes how working to stay connected to his truth is part of his ongoing recovery from narcissism.  The “Root City” musician’s decision to step up and share his struggle with narcissism is a  powerful and important challenge to the stigma of mental illness. At a time when people who struggle with narcissism are often maligned in the media, it’s critical that we remember that people who struggle with narcissism or any mental health issue deserve to be treated with dignity and get the care they need. So let’s go there and check out what Xavier has to say! 

    Going There with Dr. Mike is an interview series in which clinical psychologist and life coach Dr. Mike Friedman talks with musicians about the crossroads where music and mental health meet. Dr. Mike talks with musicians who have stepped up to share their wonderful work with us are now sharing the intimate details of their journey in living with mental illness. Dr. Mike asks the tough questions and has the difficult conversations, so that we can shine a light on the difficult topic of mental illness so we can all come out of the darkness, put an end to the stigma of mental illness, and get the care we need. 

    Those in need of mental health assistance can visit the Sound Mind Live resources page for a list of helplines, community programs, therapy links, and more.

