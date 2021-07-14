Foo Fighters Announce First-Ever Alaska Tour Dates

In took 26 years, but Foo Fighters are finally heading to Alaska.

As part of their upcoming North America tour, Dave Grohl have announced a trio of shows in the 49th state. Specifically, they’ll play two shows at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center on August 17th and 19th and a gig at Carlson Center in Fairbanks on August 21st. The dates make Foo Fighters’ first-ever ones in Alaska.

The Alaska concerts are part of an increasingly lengthy tour schedule that gets going at the end of July. Alongside a bevy of festival appearances, Foo Fighters will play a number of headlining gigs celebrating the band’s 26th anniversary. Check out the complete itinerary below.

Tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming shows can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, this weekend Foo Fighters will release an album their debut disco album as the Dee Gees, Hail Satan, for Record Store Day.

Foo Fighters 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

07/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center ^

07/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

08/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^

08/05 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ^

08/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater ^

08/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

08/17 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center

08/19 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center

08/21 – Fairbanks, AK @ Carlson Center

09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

09/05 — Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Napa Valley

10/08-10 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

11/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

11/12-13 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pal Norte

05/27-29 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof

06/08 — Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Tempelhof

06/10 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/12 — Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park

06/16 — Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de las Artes y Las Ciencias

06/18 — Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

06/22 — Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

^ = w/ Radkey