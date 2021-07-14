Foo Fighters Announce First-Ever Alaska Tour Dates

In took 26 years, but Foo Fighters are finally heading to Alaska.
As part of their upcoming North America tour, Dave Grohl have announced a trio of shows in the 49th state. Specifically, they’ll play two shows at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center on August 17th and 19th and a gig at Carlson Center in Fairbanks on August 21st. The dates make Foo Fighters’ first-ever ones in Alaska.
The Alaska concerts are part of an increasingly lengthy tour schedule that gets going at the end of July. Alongside a bevy of festival appearances, Foo Fighters will play a number of headlining gigs celebrating the band’s 26th anniversary. Check out the complete itinerary below.
Tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming shows can be purchased here.
Meanwhile, this weekend Foo Fighters will release an album their debut disco album as the Dee Gees, Hail Satan, for Record Store Day.
Foo Fighters 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
07/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center ^
07/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^
08/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
07/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^
08/05 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ^
08/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater ^
08/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^
08/17 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center
08/19 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center
08/21 – Fairbanks, AK @ Carlson Center
09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
09/05 — Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Napa Valley
10/08-10 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
11/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
11/12-13 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pal Norte
05/27-29 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof
06/08 — Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Tempelhof
06/10 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
06/12 — Milan, IT @ I-Days
06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park
06/16 — Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de las Artes y Las Ciencias
06/18 — Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
06/22 — Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
^ = w/ Radkey