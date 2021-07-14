Menu
Foo Fighters Announce First-Ever Alaska Tour Dates

As part of the band's 26th anniversary celebrations

Foo Fighters Alaska
Foo Fighters, photo courtesy of band
July 14, 2021 | 2:42pm ET

    In took 26 years, but Foo Fighters are finally heading to Alaska.

    As part of their upcoming North America tour, Dave Grohl have announced a trio of shows in the 49th state. Specifically, they’ll play two shows at Anchorage’s Dena’ina Center on August 17th and 19th and a gig at Carlson Center in Fairbanks on August 21st. The dates make Foo Fighters’ first-ever ones in Alaska.

    The Alaska concerts are part of an increasingly lengthy tour schedule that gets going at the end of July. Alongside a bevy of festival appearances, Foo Fighters will play a number of headlining gigs celebrating the band’s 26th anniversary. Check out the complete itinerary below.

    Tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming shows can be purchased here.

    Meanwhile, this weekend Foo Fighters will release an album their debut disco album as the Dee Gees, Hail Satan, for Record Store Day.

    Foo Fighters 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    07/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
    07/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center ^
    07/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^
    08/01 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^
    08/05 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ^
    08/07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater ^
    08/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^
    08/17 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center
    08/19 – Anchorage, AK @ Dena’ina Center
    08/21 – Fairbanks, AK @ Carlson Center
    09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    09/05 — Napa Valley, CA @ Bottlerock Napa Valley
    10/08-10 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest
    11/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    11/12-13 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Pal Norte
    05/27-29 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof
    06/08 — Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Tempelhof
    06/10 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
    06/12 — Milan, IT @ I-Days
    06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park
    06/16 — Valencia, ES @ Ciudad de las Artes y Las Ciencias
    06/18 — Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
    06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
    06/22 — Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes
    06/23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival de Nimes

    ^ = w/ Radkey

