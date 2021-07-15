Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Foo Fighters Reschedule L.A. Show Following Positive COVID-19 Test

The rockers were scheduled to perform at The Forum on July 17th

foo fighters la covid-19 rescheduled
Foo Fighters
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 15, 2021 | 12:20pm ET

    Foo Fighters had planned to play The Forum in Los Angeles this weekend, but on Wednesday night the group announced that they were pushing the show to a later date because of a positive COVID-19 test within their team.

    “Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization,” the band’s announcement read on Instagram. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date.” Foo Fighters did not disclose who had tested positive for the noel coronavirus. Check out the band’s post below.

    The Foos have resumed touring in recent weeks, playing an intimate show at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California and re-opening Madison Square Garden to live music for the first time since before the pandemic struck. In fact, the rockers required all attendees to show proof they’d been vaccinated against the coronavirus at both of those shows, leading to a group of anti-vaxxers picketing outside the Agoura Hills concert.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Next, the band is set to embark on their delayed 26th anniversary tour starting July 28th in Cincinnati, as well as their first-ever tour of Alaska. The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will also headline a variety of festivals in the coming months, including Bonnaroo, BottleRock, Lollapalooza, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Tecate Pa’l Norte, and next year’s Boston Calling. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    In other news, Veruca Salt’s Louise Post recently opened up about recording 1997’s “Everlong” with now-ex-boyfriend Dave Grohl.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Mark hoppus reveals cancer type

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Type: "My Blood's Trying to Kill Me"

July 15, 2021

Icon Music Through The Lens

Go Behind the Scenes of Kurt Cobain's Iconic 1993 Photo Shoot in New PBS Docuseries Clip: Exclusive

July 15, 2021

lingua ignota perpetual flame of centralia video

Lingua Ignota Teams with Fashion Designer Ashley Rose Couture for "Perpetual Flame of Centralia" Video: Stream

July 15, 2021

pop smoke new posthumous album faith features contributions from kanye west, dua lipa, and others

Pop Smoke's New Posthumous Album Faith Features Kanye West, Dua Lipa, and More

July 15, 2021

 

soccer mommy rom com 2004 new song single listen stream

Soccer Mommy Unveils New Song "rom com 2004": Stream

July 15, 2021

lucy dacus tiny desk concert npr brando going going gone vbs thumbs home video mary walker high school

Lucy Dacus Unveils Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Stream

July 15, 2021

iron maiden writing on the wall video

Iron Maiden Unleash First New Song in Six Years, "The Writing on the Wall": Stream

July 15, 2021

Coheed and Cambria Claudio Sanchez interview 2021

Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez on Navigating the Pandemic, 2021 Tour, and New Music

July 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters Reschedule L.A. Show Following Positive COVID-19 Test

Menu Shop Search Sale