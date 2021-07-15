Foo Fighters Reschedule L.A. Show Following Positive COVID-19 Test

Foo Fighters had planned to play The Forum in Los Angeles this weekend, but on Wednesday night the group announced that they were pushing the show to a later date because of a positive COVID-19 test within their team.

“Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization,” the band’s announcement read on Instagram. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date.” Foo Fighters did not disclose who had tested positive for the noel coronavirus. Check out the band’s post below.

The Foos have resumed touring in recent weeks, playing an intimate show at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California and re-opening Madison Square Garden to live music for the first time since before the pandemic struck. In fact, the rockers required all attendees to show proof they’d been vaccinated against the coronavirus at both of those shows, leading to a group of anti-vaxxers picketing outside the Agoura Hills concert.

Next, the band is set to embark on their delayed 26th anniversary tour starting July 28th in Cincinnati, as well as their first-ever tour of Alaska. The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will also headline a variety of festivals in the coming months, including Bonnaroo, BottleRock, Lollapalooza, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Tecate Pa’l Norte, and next year’s Boston Calling. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

In other news, Veruca Salt’s Louise Post recently opened up about recording 1997’s “Everlong” with now-ex-boyfriend Dave Grohl.

