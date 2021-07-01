Funko Rolls Out Figurines of BTS, Green Day, Pearl Jam, and More for Popapalooza 2021

Funko is celebrating Popapalooza 2021 with its latest Pop! Rocks line of figurines including BTS, Green Day, Pearl Jam, and more.

“It’s Funko’s festival of new music Pops! Check out what’s coming soon and follow along the fun with #Popapalooza,” the toy brand shared to announce the new collection, which also features the likes of DJ Khaled, Boyz II Men, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Twenty One Pilots, John Lennon, The Notorious B.I.G., Ozzy Osbourne, and Yungblud.

While the members of BTS have been turned into vinyl figures plenty of times before, this new collection depicts the K-pop boy band in looks from their smash music video for “Dynamite.” Meanwhile, Osbourne is decked out in his look from the cover of 1981’s Diary of a Madman, while Lennon is rocking a military jacket, and Biggie is channeling the cover art from his second and final studio album, 1997’s Life After Death.

Each of the individual Funko Pops are currently available for pre-order on the Funko website, with collectible groups like BTS and Pearl Jam also available in a packaged set. (Additionally, RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, and Jung Kook come in smaller keychain form.) Check out some of the newest figurines below.

Coinciding with the latest Funko release, BTS has a new single on the way. Titled “Permission to Dance,” the track was co-written by Ed Sheeran and is set to be included on the CD version of the group’s latest No.1 hit “Butter.” And on the latest episode of the Stanning BTS podcast, hosts Kayla and Bethany break down Muster SOWOOZOO, the two-day virtual concert that capped off the group’s annual Festa.