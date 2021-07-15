Menu
Gang of Youths Share New Surprise EP total serene: Stream

The three-track collection marks the Australian band's first project in four years

Gang of Youths, photo by Amy Heycock
July 15, 2021 | 12:40pm ET

    Today, Gang of Youths surprise released their new EP, total serene. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The three-track collection marks the Australian band’s first project since 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness and was recorded in their London studio space. Its title references the “universal human desire” frontman David Le’aupepe has “craved for his entire life.”

    total serene includes “the angel of 8th ave,” which marked the return of Gang of Youths when they released it in June. When previously asked about the group’s next full-length, Le’aupepe told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that it will be “ready when it’s ready. I’m not gonna rush it.”

    In August and September, the band will be embarking on a UK headlining tour which will make stops in London, Brighton, and Nottingham. A press release teases US tour dates to be revealed in the near future.

    Tickets are currently available at Ticketmaster, and you can check out their full tour schedule below.

    total serene EP Artwork:

    gang of youths total serene new ep artwork stream

    total serene EP Tracklist:
    01. the angel of 8th ave.
    02. asleep in the back
    03. unison

    Gang of Youths 2021-2022 Tour Dates:
    08/12 – London, UK @ Lafayette
    08/28 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre
    08/30 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
    09/01 – Brighton, UK @ Old Market Theatre
    09/02 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
    09/04 – Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender 2021
    09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Studio Warehouse

