Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp on How Pink Floyd and David Bowie Inspired His New Solo LP

Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new solo album, INSOLO.

The musician/actor tells us how playing in Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s band was the impetus to get back to his own solo material. He also discusses finding himself looking back at his coming-of-age years for inspiration in both the music and lyrics.

In fact, Kemp namechecks David Bowie, 10CC, and Paul McCartney’s Wings as definite touchstones, and goes on to discuss his thoughts on why we keep coming back to the music of ’70s songwriters.

Stream the episode above, or via the YouTube player below.

