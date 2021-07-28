Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp on How Pink Floyd and David Bowie Inspired His New Solo LP

The actor/musician also name-checks Paul McCartney and 10cc as touchpoints

gary kemp Spandau Ballet kyle meredith with
Kyle Meredith With Gary Kemp
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
July 28, 2021 | 3:35pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new solo album, INSOLO.

    The musician/actor tells us how playing in Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s band was the impetus to get back to his own solo material. He also discusses finding himself looking back at his coming-of-age years for inspiration in both the music and lyrics.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In fact, Kemp namechecks David Bowie, 10CC, and Paul McCartney’s Wings as definite touchstones, and goes on to discuss his thoughts on why we keep coming back to the music of ’70s songwriters.

    Stream the episode above, or via the YouTube player below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

kyle meredith david crosby

David Crosby on Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, Steely Dan and Michael McDonald

July 26, 2021

kyle meredith with kevin smith photo via smodcast

Kevin Smith on Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation

July 23, 2021

kyle meredith with robert deleo of stone temple pilots phoot amy harris

Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo on 25 Years of Tiny Music…Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop

July 21, 2021

kyle meredith with jeff ament pearl jam

Jeff Ament Discusses New Solo LP and Pearl Jam's Next Tour

July 19, 2021

 

kyle meredith with carla gugino gunpowder milkshake

Carla Gugino on Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake and Her Favorite Musicians

July 16, 2021

kyle meredith with barenaked ladies 2

Barenaked Ladies on Humanity's Fracturing, Flat Earthers, and Their Possible Role in the MCU

July 14, 2021

kyle meredith with ajr podcast interview

AJR on the Vulnerability of 8th Grade, Will Smith's "Bang" Freestyle, and Working with Rivers Cuomo

July 12, 2021

kyle meredith with Margaret Cho podcast interview good on paper

Margaret Cho on Netflix's Good on Paper and the Riot Grrrl Lineage of Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny

July 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp on How Pink Floyd and David Bowie Inspired His New Solo LP

Menu Shop Search Sale