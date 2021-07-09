Unreleased George Harrison Song “Cosmic Empire” Unveiled: Stream

Last November marked 50 years since George Harrison released his landmark 1970 solo album All Things Must Pass, and to commemorate the milestone, Capitol and UMe will be putting out the album’s special 50th anniversary edition later this summer. As a new preview, they’ve now shared the previously unreleased Harrison song “Cosmic Empire.”

Fans have been aware of “Cosmic Empire” for some time, and while the track has occasionally appeared on bootlegs, it’s never sounded this polished. The two-minute sketch is a solo acoustic number, with an irresistible guitar riff and a catchy main theme. “I’m waiting in the queue down at the Cosmic Empire,” Harrison sings. “I wanna a front row pew down at the Cosmic Empire/ An omnipresent view down at the Cosmic Empire.” Check out the animated lyric video below.

The 50th anniversary edition of All Things Must Pass arrives August 6th, and pre-orders are ongoing Previously, the former Beatle’s estate dropped a new audio mix of the iconic title track and “Run of the Mill (Take 36).” If you’re in a nostalgic mood, be sure to revisit Bob Dylan’s archival set from 1970 including nine different collaborations with Harrison.

