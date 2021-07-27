Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq Goes Pop with New Song “Someone Stranger”: Stream

Though Georgia Maq might be known as the ferocious vocalist of Aussie emo-punks Camp Cope, her solo debut, 2019’s Pleaser, swapped out her band’s scrappy DIY feel for polished synths and softer vocals. Today, Maq has released her latest single “Someone Stranger,” which sees her delving even further into full-fledged pop.

With production handled by Melbourne electronic musician Alice Ivy, “Someone Stranger” is Maq’s shot at a true banger, sounding tailor-made for pop radio and foggy dance floors. The lyrics meditate on loneliness, and the role that dancing and nights out play in human connection. She channels Robyn with her arena-sized hooks: “I wander the halls of the nightclub/ And I’ll dance without anyone/ Touch my body, I feel something,” she sings, before a massive beat drop takes off.

“Alice Ivy and I knew we wanted to make a song together so we made the time and in about three hours we had pretty much finished ‘Someone Stranger,'” Maq said in a statement. “I write lyrics really quickly when I feel I have to and Alice Ivy creates amazing melodies so it just worked really well together. The song is very much open to interpretation, but personally it’s about purging romance through movement.”

Ivy added, “I feel like Georgia and I have always been destined to write together, so I was super excited when we finally got the chance last year. I played her a little demo I had kicking around and she immediately started writing lyrics for it. I loved how fast-paced the whole experience was! I think we were both thinking, “Let’s make this a song we’d wanna hear in a club!”. Georgia’s voice is so incredible, it was cool just being able to just write a massive pop banga with her. Very excited to have this one out in the world!”

Listen to “Someone Stranger” below.