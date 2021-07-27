Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq Goes Pop with New Song “Someone Stranger”: Stream

Produced by Alice Ivy

georgia maq camp cope new single someone stranger
Georgia Maq, photo by Jo Duck
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 27, 2021 | 5:44pm ET

    Though Georgia Maq might be known as the ferocious vocalist of Aussie emo-punks Camp Cope, her solo debut, 2019’s Pleaser, swapped out her band’s scrappy DIY feel for polished synths and softer vocals. Today, Maq has released her latest single “Someone Stranger,” which sees her delving even further into full-fledged pop.

    With production handled by Melbourne electronic musician Alice Ivy, “Someone Stranger” is Maq’s shot at a true banger, sounding tailor-made for pop radio and foggy dance floors. The lyrics meditate on loneliness, and the role that dancing and nights out play in human connection. She channels Robyn with her arena-sized hooks: “I wander the halls of the nightclub/ And I’ll dance without anyone/ Touch my body, I feel something,” she sings, before a massive beat drop takes off.

    “Alice Ivy and I knew we wanted to make a song together so we made the time and in about three hours we had pretty much finished ‘Someone Stranger,'” Maq said in a statement. “I write lyrics really quickly when I feel I have to and Alice Ivy creates amazing melodies so it just worked really well together. The song is very much open to interpretation, but personally it’s about purging romance through movement.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Ivy added, “I feel like Georgia and I have always been destined to write together, so I was super excited when we finally got the chance last year. I played her a little demo I had kicking around and she immediately started writing lyrics for it. I loved how fast-paced the whole experience was! I think we were both thinking, “Let’s make this a song we’d wanna hear in a club!”. Georgia’s voice is so incredible, it was cool just being able to just write a massive pop banga with her. Very excited to have this one out in the world!”

    Listen to “Someone Stranger” below.

Latest Stories

Rose BLACKPINK Alicia Keys cover If I Ain't Got You video Sea of Hope version stream new song Onew collaboration Lee Suhyun live Jason Mraz Colbie Caillat Lucky Rosé, photo via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie

BLACKPINK's Rosé Performs Stripped-Down Cover of Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You": Watch

July 27, 2021

staint etienne i've been trying to tell you pond house new album song stream

Saint Etienne Announce New Album I've Been Trying To Tell You, Share "Pond House": Stream

July 27, 2021

volbeat metallica don't tread on me

Volbeat Deliver Crushing Cover of Metallica's "Don't Tread on Me": Stream

July 27, 2021

Grouper Shade new album music Unclean mind song single track stream Liz Harris Grouper, photo by Nina Corcoran

Grouper Announces New Album Shade, Shares "Unclean mind": Stream

July 27, 2021

 

Chad Smith daughter cover Red Hot Chili Peppers song Univerally Speaker piano video Ava Maybee, photo via Instagram/@AvaMaybee

Chad Smith's Daughter Ava Maybee Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers: Watch

July 26, 2021

Travis Scott Rolling Loud

Travis Scott Unveils New Song "Escape Plan" at Rolling Loud: Stream

July 25, 2021

taylor swift releases updated version of "the lakes (original version)"

Taylor Swift Shares Original Version of "the lakes" For folklore's First Anniversary: Stream

July 24, 2021

isaiah rashad doechii kal banx wat u sed new single stream

Isaiah Rashad Taps Doechii and Kal Banx for New Single "Wat U Sed": Stream

July 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Camp Cope's Georgia Maq Goes Pop with New Song "Someone Stranger": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale