After more than a year and a half of silence, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has risen from the dead. On Tuesday (July 27th), Sony Pictures finally shared the second trailer for the highly-anticipated third installment in the beloved Ghostbusters series.

The new trailer reveals more about the film’s plot and setting, and gives us a more intimate look at the family dynamic between the film’s protagonists. It also showcases a whole new crop of creepy ghosts whose inevitable busting we can look forward to, as well as a whole bunch of mini Mr. Stay-Puft Marshmallows.

In an effort to keep the PKE levels of freaked-out fans (ourselves) under capacity, Consequence has rounded up everything we know about Ghostbusters: Afterlife — so far.

