Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Everything We Know About Ghostbusters: Afterlife (So Far)

Cast, release date, fan theories, Easter Eggs, and more

Ghostbusters Afterlife Movie
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony)
Advertisement
Advertisement
and
July 28, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    After more than a year and a half of silence, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has risen from the dead. On Tuesday (July 27th), Sony Pictures finally shared the second trailer for the highly-anticipated third installment in the beloved Ghostbusters series.

    The new trailer reveals more about the film’s plot and setting, and gives us a more intimate look at the family dynamic between the film’s protagonists. It also showcases a whole new crop of creepy ghosts whose inevitable busting we can look forward to, as well as a whole bunch of mini Mr. Stay-Puft Marshmallows.

    In an effort to keep the PKE levels of freaked-out fans (ourselves) under capacity, Consequence has rounded up everything we know about Ghostbusters: Afterlife — so far.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Latest Stories

netflix covid-19 vaccine mandatory required on set zone a

Netflix Announces New Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy on Set

July 28, 2021

will smith king richard hbo max warner bros venus and serena williams trailer watch

Will Smith Pushes Venus and Serena Williams to Greatness in New Trailer for King Richard: Watch

July 28, 2021

Eddie Vedder with Olivia Vedder, photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Eddie Vedder's Daughter Soundtracks Trailer for Sean Penn Movie Flag Day: Watch

July 28, 2021

Lucasfilm deepfaker Shamook YouTube video Star Wars deepfake videos The Mandalorian Luke Skywalker deepfake, screengrab via YouTube/@Shamook

Lucasfilm Hires Viral YouTube Deepfaker Who's Better Than Them

July 28, 2021

 

lucy liu bill murray charlie's angels argument interview

Lucy Liu Revisits Fight with Bill Murray on Charlie's Angels Set: "I'm Not Going to Sit There and Be Attacked"

July 28, 2021

The Suicide Squad Review

James Gunn Gives The Suicide Squad Another Uproarious Chance at Life: Review

July 28, 2021

Don't Go Gentle Idles

Watch IDLES Rock Out During Yala! Records Session in New Documentary Clip: Exclusive

July 28, 2021

Ashton Kutcher with Mila Kunis, photo by George Pimentel/Getty Image

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Admit to Rarely Bathing Themselves Or Their Kids

July 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Everything We Know About Ghostbusters: Afterlife (So Far)

Menu Shop Search Sale