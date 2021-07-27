Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Brings the Nostalgia and the Apocalypse: Watch

Teasing the return of beloved cast members and story elements from the 1984 original

ghostbusters afterlife trailer movie november
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 27, 2021 | 9:30am ET

    There’s something nostalgic in the neighborhood, as Sony has unveiled the new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. After being bumped from its original June 2020 release due to the pandemic, the highly anticipated direct sequel to the 1980s classic original films is now aiming for the flattop a November 11th debut.

    Directed by Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters helmer Ivan Reitman, the new movie follows a down-on-their-luck family moving into an old farm house in Summerville, Oklahoma. They’ve inherited the property from matriarch Callie’s (Carrie Coon) late father — Egon Spengler. As the young Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) tries to fit in and Phoebe (McKenna Grace) tries to keep her head down, they stumble upon their grandfather’s legacy as a Ghostbuster.

    It turns out there’s a reason Spengler moved out to Oklahoma (with Annie Potts’ Janine Melnitz, no less). Though exact plot details aren’t explicitly pointed out in the trailer, what looks like an underground Gozer statue and Paul Rudd being chased by a Terror Dog imply Ivo Shandor’s followers weren’t just setting up shop at 550 Central Park West.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    So when all hell literally breaks loose in Summerville, who ya gonna call? As teased in the preview’s final frames, an occult bookstore owned by one Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd).

    Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson in Ghostbusters
     Editor's Pick
    10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

    Also, there’s a ghost trap remote control car. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is looking more and more like the love letter to the original fans have long waited for, and you can watch the new trailer below.

    Along with Aykroyd and Potts, original Ghostbusters cast members Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver are also returning for Afterlife.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

The Exorcist trilogy Ellen Burstyn remake new movies film Blumhouse David Green purchased rights Universal, photo by Warner Bros.

Universal Buys New Exorcist Trilogy for $400 Million, Ellen Burstyn to Return

July 26, 2021

danzig death rider in the house of vampires release date

Glenn Danzig Announces Theatrical Release Date for His Movie Death Rider in the House of Vampires

July 26, 2021

The Green Knight Review

The Green Knight Is an Astounding Retelling of the Arthurian Legend: Review

July 26, 2021

Shaun Weiss, photo via Luba County District Attorney's Office

Mighty Ducks Star Shaun Weiss Successfully Completes Drug Rehab Program

July 23, 2021

 

Woodstock 99 Director Interview

Woodstock '99 Director Garret Price on His Rock History "Horror Film": "I Wanted a Boots-on-the-Ground Experience"

July 23, 2021

Val Kilmer Best Roles

Val Kilmer's 10 Most Iconic Performances

and July 23, 2021

Dune Movie

Everything We Know About Dune (So Far)

July 22, 2021

Psychoanalysis 30 days of night

Hot Vampires Heat Up Alaska in 30 Days of Night

July 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Brings the Nostalgia and the Apocalypse: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale