Glassjaw Announce Vinyl Reissues of Classic Albums

Glassjaw have announced vinyl reissues of their 2000 debut album, Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence, and 2002’s Worship and Tribute as part of a limited-edition 3-LP set. The previously unreleased Live at the Forum concert album — recorded in 2011 — will also be included.

In typical Glassjaw fashion, the post-hardcore luminaries are intent on making the release a fan-only affair and weeding out potential record scalpers. The triple vinyl set will only be available to ticketholders for the band’s upcoming 2022 tour, where they’ll perform the two studio albums in their entirety. The pre-sale for the records begins at noon ET on July 9th, with ticketholders able to pick up their purchased vinyl at the respective concert.

Vinyl copies of EYEWTKAS and Worship and Tribute have gone in and out of print over the years, so the new reissues appear to be the definitive versions of each LP. Of note, the track “Convectuoso” has been added to the end of Worship and Tribute, as the band had originally intended (label disputes resulted in it being cut from prior pressings).

Making the collection even more special is the inclusion of Live at the Forum, recorded during the band’s performance at The Forum London in 2011. Nearly a decade removed from the aforementioned albums, the band nonetheless delivered a set worthy of being immortalized on wax. It also marks Glassjaw’s first official live release. The band’s set to return to the O2 London Forum, as it’s now known, for two dates on the aforementioned 2022 “20+ Years Anniversary Tour”.

Visit Glassjaw’s website at noon on July 9th for the vinyl pre-sale. Check out mock-ups of the LP color ways and the full tracklist for each album below.

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence Tracklist:

01. Pretty Lush

02. Siberian Kiss

03. Ry Ry’s Song

04. Lovebites and Razorlines

05. Hurting and Shoving (She Should Have Let Me Sleep)

06. Majour

07. Her Middle Name Was Boom

08. Piano

09. Babe

10. Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence

11. Motel of the White Locust

Worship and Tribute Tracklist:

01. Tip Your Bartender

02. Mu Empire

03. Cosmopolitan Blood Loss

04. Ape Dos Mil

05. Pink Roses

06. Must’ve Run All Day

07. Stuck Pig

08. Radio Cambodia

09. The Gillette Cavalcade of Sports

10. Trailer Park Jesus

11. Two Tabs of Mescaline

12. Convectuoso

Live at the Forum Tracklist:

01. You Think You’re (John Fucking Lennon)

02. Tip Your Bartender

03. Mu Empire

04. Stars

05. Ape Dos Mil

06. The Gillette Cavalcade of Sports

07. Pink Roses

08. Jesus Glue

09. Natural Born Farmer

10. All Good Junkies Go to Heaven

11. El Mark

12. Convectuoso

13. Two Tabs of Mescaline

14. Siberian Kiss