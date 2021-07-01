Glassjaw Announce Vinyl Reissues of Classic Albums

Menu
The 3-LP set also includes the previously unreleased Live at the Forum

Glassjaw (courtesy of Glassjaw)
July 1, 2021 | 9:44am ET

    Glassjaw have announced vinyl reissues of their 2000 debut album, Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence, and 2002’s Worship and Tribute as part of a limited-edition 3-LP set. The previously unreleased Live at the Forum concert album — recorded in 2011 — will also be included.

    In typical Glassjaw fashion, the post-hardcore luminaries are intent on making the release a fan-only affair and weeding out potential record scalpers. The triple vinyl set will only be available to ticketholders for the band’s upcoming 2022 tour, where they’ll perform the two studio albums in their entirety. The pre-sale for the records begins at noon ET on July 9th, with ticketholders able to pick up their purchased vinyl at the respective concert.

    Vinyl copies of EYEWTKAS and Worship and Tribute have gone in and out of print over the years, so the new reissues appear to be the definitive versions of each LP. Of note, the track “Convectuoso” has been added to the end of Worship and Tribute, as the band had originally intended (label disputes resulted in it being cut from prior pressings).

    Making the collection even more special is the inclusion of Live at the Forum, recorded during the band’s performance at The Forum London in 2011. Nearly a decade removed from the aforementioned albums, the band nonetheless delivered a set worthy of being immortalized on wax. It also marks Glassjaw’s first official live release. The band’s set to return to the O2 London Forum, as it’s now known, for two dates on the aforementioned 2022 “20+ Years Anniversary Tour”.

    glassjaw 2022 tour dates full performances Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence Worship And Tribute
    Glassjaw Announce 2022 Tour Featuring Full Album Performances

    Visit Glassjaw’s website at noon on July 9th for the vinyl pre-sale. Check out mock-ups of the LP color ways and the full tracklist for each album below.

    GJ Vinyl Instagram 1080x1080 Icon Glassjaw Announce Vinyl Reissues of Classic Albums

    Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence Tracklist:
    01. Pretty Lush
    02. Siberian Kiss
    03. Ry Ry’s Song
    04. Lovebites and Razorlines
    05. Hurting and Shoving (She Should Have Let Me Sleep)
    06. Majour
    07. Her Middle Name Was Boom
    08. Piano
    09. Babe
    10. Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence
    11. Motel of the White Locust

    Worship and Tribute Tracklist:
    01. Tip Your Bartender
    02. Mu Empire
    03. Cosmopolitan Blood Loss
    04. Ape Dos Mil
    05. Pink Roses
    06. Must’ve Run All Day
    07. Stuck Pig
    08. Radio Cambodia
    09. The Gillette Cavalcade of Sports
    10. Trailer Park Jesus
    11. Two Tabs of Mescaline
    12. Convectuoso

    Live at the Forum Tracklist:
    01. You Think You’re (John Fucking Lennon)
    02. Tip Your Bartender
    03. Mu Empire
    04. Stars
    05. Ape Dos Mil
    06. The Gillette Cavalcade of Sports
    07. Pink Roses
    08. Jesus Glue
    09. Natural Born Farmer
    10. All Good Junkies Go to Heaven
    11. El Mark
    12. Convectuoso
    13. Two Tabs of Mescaline
    14. Siberian Kiss

