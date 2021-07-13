Lorde, Billie Eilish, BTS, The Weeknd, Metallica & More to Play 24-Hour Concert to Fight Global Poverty

Some of the biggest names in music are coming together for a massive 24-hour concert with the goal of ending global poverty. Taking place on Saturday, September 24th, Global Citizen Live will feature performances from the likes of Lorde, Billie Eilish, BTS, The Weeknd, Metallica, Coldplay, Green Day, Duran Duran, and Camila Cabello.

The 24-hour live broadcast will feature events and performance from across six continents, including in cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, and Sydney.

Also confirmed to play are Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Usher, Shawn Mendes, Femi Kuti, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Keith Urban, The Lumineers, Christine and the Queens, Lang Lang, Doja Cat, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, and Rag’n’Bone Man, with additional acts to be announced in August.

Organized by the internal advocacy group, Global Citizen, the Global Citizen Live Concert will call on world leaders, corporations, and foundations to end global poverty by undertaking a series of initiatives, including donating one billion COVID-19 vaccines to underdeveloped countries; contributing at least $6 billion to famine relief efforts; contributing $400 million towards education; getting the world’s largest companies to commit to becoming carbon neutral; and contributing $250 million to support people-centered justice, gender equality, racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights.

Global Citizen Live will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and more. Details on in-person events, including ticketing info, will be revealed in August.