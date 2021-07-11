Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Go-Go’s Announce Beauty and the Beat 40th Anniversary Reissue

Ahead of the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Go-Go's announce Beauty and the Beat 40th Anniversary Reissue
The Go-Go’s, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 11, 2021 | 9:59am ET

    Forty years ago, a little-known new-wave band called The Go-Go’s released their debut album, Beauty and the Beat. Now regarded as a landmark release that brought the band to superstardom, the album is being given a limited-edition 40th anniversary reissue to be released on September 10th.

    Beauty and the Beat – 40th Anniversary Limited Edition is pressed on pink vinyl, with its brand-new cover boasting a never-before-seen photo of The Go-Go’s. The album includes their massive hits “Our Lips are Sealed” and “We Got the Beat.” Each copy of the reissue is numbered, and will only be available through uDiscover, The Sound of Vinyl, and the band’s official webstore. You can preorder your copy here.

    Earlier this year, The Go-Go’s released their first song in 20 years, “Club Zero.” They’re also set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this October.

    Related Video

    The Go-Go's announce Beauty and the Beat 40th Anniversary Reissue

     

Latest Stories

romy you're not alone in the rhythm of the night covers olive corona stream listen apple music pride

The xx's Romy Combines Two Covers with "You're Not Alone in the Rhythm of the Night": Stream

July 9, 2021

spirit adrift forge your future ep

Spirit Adrift Announce New EP, Unleash New Song "Forge Your Future": Stream

July 9, 2021

Dorothy new single

Dorothy Returns with Dark and Spiritual New Song "What's Coming to Me": Stream

July 9, 2021

george harrison all things must pass 50th anniversary edition

Unreleased George Harrison Song "Cosmic Empire" Unveiled: Stream

July 9, 2021

 

j cole and bas share new song the jackie

J. Cole and Bas Team Up for New Single "The Jackie": Stream

July 9, 2021

snoh aalegra tyler the creator collab neon peach in the moment stream

Tyler, the Creator Delivers Two Guest Features on Snoh Aalegra's Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies: Stream

July 9, 2021

Dave East and Harry Fraud Announce New Album Hoffa, Share "Diamonds": Stream

July 9, 2021

strand of oaks announces new album in heaven shares lead single

Strand of Oaks Announce New Album In Heaven, Share "Galacticana": Stream

July 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Go-Go's Announce Beauty and the Beat 40th Anniversary Reissue

Menu Shop Search Sale