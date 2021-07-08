<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

The unique circumstances of 2020 brought with them a heightened awareness of not only our own mental health, but the wellness of others. That’s why Consequence teamed with Sound Mind Live to launch the Going There with Dr. Mike, a unique podcast that explores the intersection of mental health and music. After all, even your favorite musicians have the same internal struggles you do.

Now, we’re proud to announce the return of Going There for Season 2. Beginning July 12th, licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Mike Friedman is back to humanize specific mental health issues by “going there” with artists you know and admire. The new season will hone in on a fresh topic each month, with a slate of specially invited guests providing unique insights, advice, and resources.

Related Video

July is BIPOC Mental Health Month, and Dr. Mike will focus on the particular struggles of the BIPOC community with guests Fantastic Negrito, mxmtoon, and Erick the Architect of Flatbush Zombies. As students get ready for a return to school, August will find Dr. Mike talking about Youth & Mental Health with Faye Webster, Alessia Cara, and more. Then Dr. Mike addresses Suicide Prevention Month in September with the likes of Jesse Leach from Killswitch Engage/Times of Grace.

“We are in the midst of an overwhelming mental health crisis. The pandemic has exacerbated the already existing struggles that many of us had. We need help and we need it now,” says Dr. Mike. “The stigma of mental illness is an ever present barrier that interferes with people getting the mental health care they need. On Going There, we talk with prominent musicians who are stepping up to share their struggle with mental health issues to challenge the stigma of mental illness so people can feel empowered to get the help they need.”

What’s more, each month will conclude with the new “Ask Dr. Mike” column, in which the good doctor will field audience-sourced questions about the monthly topic. Keep an eye out for a new survey every month.

Revisit one of our favorite Season 1 episodes above, and make sure to subscribe now to catch every new episode of Going There with Dr. Mike Season 2.

Those in need of mental health assistance can check out the Sound Mind Live resources page for a list of helplines, community programs, therapy links, and more.