Grimes, Alanis Morissette to Judge New Avatar Singing Competition Show Alter Ego

The show portrays its participants as their "dream avatars"

Alter Ego (Fox)
July 17, 2021 | 9:20pm ET

    There’s a new singing competition show in town, albeit one unlike ever seen before on TV.  FOX upcoming series, Alter Ego — a.k.a. “the world’s first avatar singing competition series” — is slated to air this fall, featuring Grimes, Alanis Morissette, will.i.am., Nick Lachey, and Rosci Diaz as its judges.

    Building off the sight-unseen auditions of The Voice and the completely-anonymous performances of The Masked Singer, Alter Ego will use motion capture technology to transform its participants into their “dream avatars.”

    Alter Ego merges talent and technology to revolutionize the singing competition show in only a way Fox can do,” Rob Wade, Fox’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, said in a press release.

    “We are so excited to bring the fantastic will.i.am, Alanis, Grimes, Nick and Rocsi together as they search for the next big singing star, allowing incredible vocalists a chance to realize their dreams and perform like never before.”

    For Grimes, a noted fan of AI and outer space, a show like Alter Ego is oddly right up her alley. Her most recent album, Miss Anthropocene, arrived in February 2020. As for Morissette, she’ll finally be headed out on her long-awaited Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour this year.

