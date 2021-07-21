Grimes Teases New Song “Tragedy”: Stream

Menu
Grimes (Instagram)
July 21, 2021 | 1:41pm ET

    Grimes took to social media Tuesday night to preview a new track titled “Tragedy.”

    The Canadian experimental pop singer first shared the snippet on the song on her official TikTok and Twitter channels, writing, “My label thinks this isn’t a single what do y’all think?” over a video of her bathed in pink light, dancing in slow motion to the track. “Witness your tragedy/ I look like a flower but I’m a serpent underneath,” she intones on the spacey chorus, before the song morphs into a club-ready EDM-style beat. (She also shared the same clip on Instagram with a little additional context. “Imo this song [should] have a music video.”)

    The sneak peek of “Tragedy” arrives just one day after Grimes shared a preview of another track, “Shinigami Eyes,” during the livestream launch of her own “Metaverse Server” on community-building app Discord.

    While Grimes didn’t specify, both songs will likely be included on the tracklist to her upcoming follow-up to 2020’s Miss Anthropocene, which will also be her first full-length studio effort since signing to Columbia Records — ostensibly the record label she calls out in her post for thinking “Tragedy” should remain an album cut.

    In a recent Instagram post, the pop singer dished that the new album will be a “space opera” involving a “lesbian romance” between two artificial intelligences named Claire De Lune and Dark Matter.

    She’s also set to serve on the judging panel of FOX’s forthcoming avatar-based singing competition series Alter Ego alongside Alanis Morissette, will.i.am, Nick Lachey and Rosci Diaz, and recently made a cameo in the space-y music video for Doja Cat’s “Need to Know.”

