Grizzly Bear Announce 15th Anniversary Reissue of Yellow House

Grizzly Bear are gearing up to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Yellow House, their gorgeous debut album as a four-piece, with a special vinyl reissue on Warp. Announced today, the recut repress is due out September 3rd.

Originally released back in 2006, Yellow House spans 10 tracks in total and includes Grizzly Bear’s first breakout single “Knife,” which went on to be covered by Beirut, CSS, and others over the years. It captured Ed Droste and Daniel Rossen sharing primary songwriting duties for the first time, and features string arrangements by Owen Pallett on the song “Marla.” Recorded in Droste’s mother’s house and produced by the band’s own bassist and multi-instrumentalist Chris Taylor, Yellow House is a timeless blend of minimalist orchestration, wistful folk-rock, and unexpected indie pop hooks.

Pre-orders for the Yellow House 15th anniversary reissue are currently ongoing. Vinyl fans will be pleased to know there are three different variants available to purchase: a clear 2xLP pressing, a classic black 2xLP release, and an exclusive color 2xLP variant from Vinyl Me, Please.

Grizzly Bear’s most recent album, the suave Painted Ruins, came out back in 2017. Since then, the band has remained relatively silent. Last year, Rossen debuted a new solo song during a quarantine livestream, and Droste collaborated with the band HAERTS on their single “For the Sky.”

Yellow House (15th Anniversary Reissue) Artwork:

Yellow House (15th Anniversary Reissue) Tracklist:

01. Easier

02. Lullabye

03. Knife

04. Central and Remote

05. Little Brother

06. Plans

07. Marla

08. On a Neck, On a Spit

09. Reprise

10. Colorado

