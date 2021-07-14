Menu
Grizzly Bear Announce 15th Anniversary Reissue of Yellow House

The recut repress of their beautiful debut is due out September 3rd on Warp

July 14, 2021 | 12:42pm ET

    Grizzly Bear are gearing up to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Yellow House, their gorgeous debut album as a four-piece, with a special vinyl reissue on Warp. Announced today, the recut repress is due out September 3rd.

    Originally released back in 2006, Yellow House spans 10 tracks in total and includes Grizzly Bear’s first breakout single “Knife,” which went on to be covered by Beirut, CSS, and others over the years. It captured Ed Droste and Daniel Rossen sharing primary songwriting duties for the first time, and features string arrangements by Owen Pallett on the song “Marla.” Recorded in Droste’s mother’s house and produced by the band’s own bassist and multi-instrumentalist Chris Taylor, Yellow House is a timeless blend of minimalist orchestration, wistful folk-rock, and unexpected indie pop hooks.

    Pre-orders for the Yellow House 15th anniversary reissue are currently ongoing. Vinyl fans will be pleased to know there are three different variants available to purchase: a clear 2xLP pressing, a classic black 2xLP release, and an exclusive color 2xLP variant from Vinyl Me, Please.

    Grizzly Bear’s most recent album, the suave Painted Ruins, came out back in 2017. Since then, the band has remained relatively silent. Last year, Rossen debuted a new solo song during a quarantine livestream, and Droste collaborated with the band HAERTS on their single “For the Sky.”

    Yellow House (15th Anniversary Reissue) Artwork:

    Yellow House by Grizzly Bear album artwork cover art reissue 15 15th anniversary

    Yellow House (15th Anniversary Reissue) Tracklist:
    01. Easier
    02. Lullabye
    03. Knife
    04. Central and Remote
    05. Little Brother
    06. Plans
    07. Marla
    08. On a Neck, On a Spit
    09. Reprise
    10. Colorado

