GWAR Announce New Scumdogs XXX Live Album, Share Video for “Love Surgery”: Watch

The multi-format release of the band's 2020 livestream event arrives September 10th

GWAR’s 2020 streaming concert (directed by David Brodsky for My Good Eye)
July 7, 2021 | 11:08am ET

    GWAR have announced the Scumdogs XXX Live album, a release of the band’s 2020 livestream event. It arrives on vinyl, cassette, and as a DVD/Blu-Ray/CD combo pack on September 10th. To tide us over, a clip of “Love Surgery” can be seen now.

    Shot at an “empty crack house” in Richmond, Va., the livestream show gave Bohabs worldwide some much-needed shock rock debauchery last November. Even old GWAR characters and Scumdogs of the Universe-era baddies such as Slymenstra Hymen, Sleazy P. Martini, Sexecutioner, and Techno Destructo made surprise cameo appearances. Now, fans can relive the experience in audio and/or visual form.

    “This thing was a three-ring gangbang circus from the drop,” remarked GWAR’s lead throat-thing Blóthar the Berserker. “I just wanted to hang around with our old friends and get blasted, but of course, we had to face all of our Scumdogs-era villains; Techno Destucto, the Redneck From Hell, and the Bad Biker Bitch to name a few. All was well until Slymenstra lit me on fire during her torch dance. With friends like that, who needs enemies?”

    The DVD/Blu-Ray release features a CD of the live audio, the entire David Brodsky-directed concert film, and numerous bonus features including backstage interviews, audio commentary, and making-of featurettes.

    However, the viewing experience wouldn’t be complete without the proper GWAR-approved intoxicants. Take the edge off with some Ragnarök Rye whiskey, or achieve a more cerebral state of mind with the band’s Bud of Gods CBD line. You can pick up flower, cartridges, and smoking accessories from the Bud of Gods store.

    Pre-order Scumdogs XXX Live via GWAR’s website. Check out the clip of “Love Surgery”, the album artwork, and a full list of tracks and bonus features below.

    Scumdogs XXX Live Artwork:

    GWAR Scumdogs XXX Live

    Scumdogs XXX Live Tracklist:
    01. The Salamanizer
    02. The Years Without Light
    03. Sexecutioner
    04. Black and Huge
    05. Vlad the Impaler
    06. Death Pod
    07. Maggots
    08. Love Surgery
    09. Horror of Yig
    10. King Queen
    11. Sick of You
    12. Techno’s Song
    13. U Ain’t Shit
    14. Cool Place to Park
    15. Slaughterama

    DVD/Blu-Ray Bonus Content:
    -Behind the Scenes with Sleazy P Martini
    -The Return of Techno Destructo
    -Bälsäc and Jizmak Meet a Young Fan
    -Backstage with the Bad Biker Bitch
    -Pustulus Amp Check
    -Bonesnapper Meets The Sexecutioner
    -Slymenstra’s Green Room
    -Behind the Murder
    -Ronan on Scumdogs
    -Espresso Destructo Coffee
    -Vinyl To Die For
    -Liquid Death – Keep the Underworld Beautiful
    -A Glimpse Behind the (Actual) Scenes
    -Audio Commentary from GWAR

