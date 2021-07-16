HAIM Share New Song “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache”: Stream

HAIM has returned today with the new song “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache,” a cut from the soundtrack to the upcoming Netflix original movie The Last Letter From Your Lover.

HAIM wrote “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” specifically for the film, with Danielle Haim and the band’s frequent collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid producing. The song is backed by a jangly, chugging instrumental, with its lyrics evoking the catch-22 of simultaneously feeling lonely and hesitant towards love. HAIM were approached to contribute to the film’s soundtrack by director Augustine Frizzell, who describes the song’s feel as “both modern and retro.”

Based on the novel by JoJo Moyes, The Last Letter From Your Lover — which premieres July 23rd — stars Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley as two women whose love stories interweave with each other. “The scene we were making the song for was all about movement, so we felt like we needed a traveling beat, which spurred the initial idea,” HAIM said in a statement. “Augustine said she wanted something playful, so it was really a collaborative effort.” Listen to “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” below.

“Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” marks the first new music from HAIM since their acclaimed 2020 album, Women In Music Part III. The sister trio rang in 2021 with a killer Grammys performance, and in more soundtrack news, they’ll be scoring Netflix’s upcoming animated musical The Witch Boy.