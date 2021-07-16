Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Becomes Gibson’s First Female Brand Ambassador

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale has been selected as Gibson’s first female brand ambassador, along with being named a Gibson Gives Advisory Board member. A line of Hale-designed guitars and gear across Gibson’s various brands — Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer — has also been announced.

Hale was officially welcomed into the Gibson family at a ceremony at the Gibson Garage in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, by brand president Cesar Geuikian.

“I am beyond honored to be named a Gibson ambassador,” Hale said in a press statement. “Ever since I was 16 years old, it was my dream to someday be a part of the Gibson circle. It’s an incredible feeling to know that this dream has become a reality.”

She continued, “Something magical ignites within me when I hold a Gibson guitar in my hands, the same guitars that my forefathers and foremothers of rock slung over their shoulders. With Gibson, I am the Rockstar I’m meant to be. It is a privilege to represent my genre, my gender, and the incredible power of music that unites us all, with my beautiful Gibson Family.”

The Halestorm frontwoman has teamed with Gibson and Epiphone luthiers on new acoustic and electric guitars for the upcoming line, having previously issued the signature Lzzy Hale Explorer electric guitar in 2018. She’ll also give back through philanthropic endeavors as a Gibson Gives member. The foundation supports non-profit organizations to advance musicians, youth-focused education, and wellness initiatives.

“It’s an honor to welcome Lzzy Hale as our newest Gibson Ambassador,” Gueikian said via the press release. “Lzzy is an ambassador of music, not just Gibson. A powerhouse singer, badass guitarist, and an influential force in music, Lzzy is a trailblazer in every sense of the word. From early on in her career, Lzzy had a clear vision of what she wanted to achieve and put in the hard work to get there, without compromising. She has and continues to pave the way for other artists leading by example, breaking down barriers, and elevating Halestorm into a Grammy-award-winning band with a faithful fanbase worldwide.”

Halestorm will co-headline a U.S. arena tour with Evanescence this fall, while also embarking on headlining dates of their own, including state fair appearances and rescheduled shows throughout the late summer and fall.

If you can’t wait on the new Lzzy Hale line of Gibson brand guitars, you can seek out her 2018 signature Gibson Explorer via Reverb. See Hale holding her own Gibson Explorer below.

