Half Waif Shares Track by Track Breakdown of New Album Mythopoetics: Exclusive

In our Track by Track feature, artists break down the stories behind each song on their latest record. Today, Half Waif explains her Mythopoetics.

Former Pinegrove member Half Waif has today released her new album, Mythopoetics. Stream the effort below via Apple Music and Spotify, and read a complete Track by Track breakdown of the LP by the artist herself.

Mythopoetics continues the art-pop direction Half Waif’s Nandi Rose began exploring more on 2020’s Caretaker and 2018’s Lavender. Including her 2016 Probable Depths debut, this latest release marks her fourth full-length overall. It also finds her once again reuniting with composer-producer Zubin Hensler, the mulit-instrumentalist Rose has collaborated on each of her albums.

Related Video

While much of the new material finds Rose dealing with strife brought on by addiction, loss, capitalism, and of course COVID-19, it also sees her coming more confidently into her identity as Half Waif. “My voice is changing, and my confidence has reached a point where I feel that I can sing however I want,” she explained in a press release. “I’ve finally come to a place where I don’t have to conform to what I think other people want it to sound like.”

To hear more of what Half Waif has to say about the sounds and stories of Mythopoetics, read on for her insightful look at each track on the record.

You can also catch her live this fall. Tickets to her November tour are available via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.