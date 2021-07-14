Harry Styles Adjusts 2021 North American Tour Dates

This fall, Harry Styles will embark on a lengthy US tour in support of his latest album, Fine Line. Ahead of its launch date, the singer has made a number of adjustments to the tour’s itinerary.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the “Fine Line Tour” kick off a month later than originally planned. The first date is now scheduled for September 4th in Las Vegas, Nevada. What’s more, because of global travel restrictions, Styles has had to pull the plug on all international tour dates at this time — and that includes Canada.

On the plus side, Styles has added three new shows to the docket, including dates in Nashville (9/29), Uncasville (10/21), and Milwaukee (11/3). Plus, Jenny Lewis is still on board to serve as the tour’s opening act.

Check out the updated tour schedule below. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale starting Friday, July 23rd (with a pre-sale taking place two days earlier on Wednesday, July 21st) via Ticketmaster. They’re also available for purchase on the secondary market.

Harry Styles 2020-2021 Tour Dates:

09/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grande Garden Arena %

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena %

09/09 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center %

09/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %

09/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center %

09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/18 – Washington, CD @ Capital One Arena %

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena %

09/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center %

09/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center %

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena %

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena %

10/07 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center %

10/08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center %

10/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena %

10/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena %

10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints %

10/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse %

10/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena %

10/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena %

10/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena %

10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena %

10/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden &

10/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden &

11/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum %

11/07 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome %

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center %

11/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center %

11/11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center %

11/13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena %

11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena %

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum %

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum %

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum %

% = w/ Jenny Lewis

& = Harry Styles’ Harryween Fancy Dress Party w/ Orville Peck and Madison Cunningham

