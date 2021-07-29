Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Clint Barton’s Hawkeye Meets Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye in First Look at Disney+’s Hawkeye

Plus, Disney+ has announced a November 24th premiere date

disney plus hawkeye clint barton kate bishop jeremy renner hailee steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye (Disney+)
Advertisement
Advertisement
and
July 29, 2021 | 12:34pm ET

    The Hawkeye limited series is finally targeting its Disney+ premiere, and the streamer has today revealed an official release date as well as a first look at the anticipated Marvel show.

    With the next streaming entry of the MCU officially arriving on November 24th, our first image from the series introduces the two Hawkeyes. One is the classic Avenger aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), while the other is his future young protégé, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

    Bishop is a popular character from the comics who informally takes up the Hawkeye mantle as a member of the Young Avengers. Though she first strapped on the quiver in 2005, her mentor-protégé relationship with Barton became fully developed in the acclaimed 2012 Hawkeye comic series from Matt Fraction and Alex Aja.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” Renner told Entertainment Weekly. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

    So how can there be two Hawkeyes in the MCU? Well, the last time we saw Barton in Avengers: Endgame, he wasn’t using his old identity; he was operating under the more vicious Ronin moniker. Perhaps he’ll be permanently passing on the Hawkeye name in the new series?

    Bishop’s budding bullseye blaster isn’t the only new comic favorite appearing in Hawkeye. Fra Fee plays Kazi, aka the hitman Clown, who first debuted in Fraction and Aja’s series. Tony Dalton will portray Jack Duquesne, aka the Swordsman, Barton’s early mentor. Alaqua Coz will introduce us to Maya Lopez, aka Echo, a deaf woman with “photographic reflexes” that allow her to mimic others’ skills. There’s also Jolt the dog, who will bring the beloved Lucky/Pizza Dog to the screen and will instantly become your favorite character on the show.

    Advertisement

    Marvel Cinematic Universe
     Editor's Pick
    Every Marvel Movie and TV Show Ranked From Worst to Best

    Also starring in the Hawkeye limited series are Vera Farmiga, Zahn McClarnon, and Brian d’Arcy James. In addition (spoiler alert if you haven’t seen Black Widow), it’s been confirmed Florence Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova, aka the new Black Widow, in the show.

    Hawkeye follows a string of MCU success on Disney+, including Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Wandavision, the latter two of which are up for a number of Emmy awards. Also coming down the line are She-HulkMoon KnightMs. Marvel, the animated What If…?a second season of Loki, and just scores of other productions.

    Check out the Hawkeye first look photo below.

Latest Stories

ozzy osbourne no more tears vinyl reissue

Ozzy Osbourne Announces 30th Anniversary Vinyl and Expanded Digital Reissues of No More Tears

July 29, 2021

ted lasso season 2 foo fighters my hero jason sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis Explains How a Foo Fighters Song Inspired Ted Lasso Season 2

July 29, 2021

Tim Commerford Ernie Ball Music Man Bass

Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Unveils New Line of Ernie Ball Music Man Signature Bass Guitars

July 29, 2021

angels airwaves losing my mind new song video stream

Angels & Airwaves Unveil New Single "Losing My Mind": Stream

July 29, 2021

 

lady gaga jared leto house of gucci adam driver first look ridley scott

Lady Gaga, Unrecognizable Jared Leto Revealed in First Look at House of Gucci

July 29, 2021

dee snider covid

Dee Snider Contracts COVID Despite Being Vaccinated, Blames Family Trip to Disney Theme Park

July 29, 2021

nas king's disease ii new album announcement

Nas Announces New Album King's Disease II Out Next Week

July 29, 2021

angel olsen we can dance men without hats cover

Angel Olsen Shares Psychedelic Cover of Men Without Hats' "Safety Dance": Stream

July 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Clint Barton's Hawkeye Meets Kate Bishop's Hawkeye in First Look at Disney+'s Hawkeye

Menu Shop Search Sale