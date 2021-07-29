Clint Barton’s Hawkeye Meets Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye in First Look at Disney+’s Hawkeye

The Hawkeye limited series is finally targeting its Disney+ premiere, and the streamer has today revealed an official release date as well as a first look at the anticipated Marvel show.

With the next streaming entry of the MCU officially arriving on November 24th, our first image from the series introduces the two Hawkeyes. One is the classic Avenger aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), while the other is his future young protégé, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Bishop is a popular character from the comics who informally takes up the Hawkeye mantle as a member of the Young Avengers. Though she first strapped on the quiver in 2005, her mentor-protégé relationship with Barton became fully developed in the acclaimed 2012 Hawkeye comic series from Matt Fraction and Alex Aja.

Advertisement

Related Video

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” Renner told Entertainment Weekly. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

So how can there be two Hawkeyes in the MCU? Well, the last time we saw Barton in Avengers: Endgame, he wasn’t using his old identity; he was operating under the more vicious Ronin moniker. Perhaps he’ll be permanently passing on the Hawkeye name in the new series?

Bishop’s budding bullseye blaster isn’t the only new comic favorite appearing in Hawkeye. Fra Fee plays Kazi, aka the hitman Clown, who first debuted in Fraction and Aja’s series. Tony Dalton will portray Jack Duquesne, aka the Swordsman, Barton’s early mentor. Alaqua Coz will introduce us to Maya Lopez, aka Echo, a deaf woman with “photographic reflexes” that allow her to mimic others’ skills. There’s also Jolt the dog, who will bring the beloved Lucky/Pizza Dog to the screen and will instantly become your favorite character on the show.

Advertisement

Also starring in the Hawkeye limited series are Vera Farmiga, Zahn McClarnon, and Brian d’Arcy James. In addition (spoiler alert if you haven’t seen Black Widow), it’s been confirmed Florence Pugh will reprise her role as Yelena Belova, aka the new Black Widow, in the show.

Hawkeye follows a string of MCU success on Disney+, including Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Wandavision, the latter two of which are up for a number of Emmy awards. Also coming down the line are She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, the animated What If…?, a second season of Loki, and just scores of other productions.

Check out the Hawkeye first look photo below.