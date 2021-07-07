Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Hop Along Announce 2021 Tour Dates

The Frances Quinlan-led outfit's first outing in two years

hop along 2021 tour dates frances quinlan tickets buy
Hop Along, photo by Jacob Boll
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 7, 2021 | 12:26pm ET

    For the first time in two years, Hop Along are hitting the road. After pausing for Frances Quinlan‘s solo debut Likewisewhich was followed almost immediately by the pandemic, the indie rockers have announced 2021 tour dates.

    The 14-date trek kicks off in September in Pittsburgh, with stops across the midwest and east coast. As a special treat, on September 21st Hop Along will be playing with Dr. Dog at the Shelbourne Museum in Vermont. The tour closes with October stops in their hometown of Philadelphia and Brooklyn, New York — their first such New York show in three years. As Quinlan explained in a social media post,

    “We’re playing shows heading out to Chicago this September (tickets go on sale this Friday). It’s now been 2 years since our last tour (and 3 since Hop Along performed in New York—🤯).

    To be honest, the following didn’t really dawn on me until a full year into quarantine, though perhaps it’s obvious—I didn’t fully appreciate the vast collaborative experience that a show is. With Hop Along, I always thought of that word in reference to myself, Tyler, Joe and Mark. While this is certainly true, and of great importance to me, so many of the performances I remember best are due to the audiences, the people who’ve generously given us their presence and attention (part of me even wonders if a lot of those memories I’m thinking of now are of Tuesdays. I really couldn’t believe anyone wanted to attend a show on a Tuesday night, let alone ours)…But I digress…

    You have brought us so much joy. I hope we get to do this for as many of you as we can on this fall tour.”

    Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9th, and you can get yours through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Hop Along 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
    09/09 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
    09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
    09/12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
    09/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    09/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
    09/16 — Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
    09/18 — Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
    09/19 — Woodstock, NY @ The Colony
    09/21 — Burlington, VT @ Shelbourne Museum *
    09/22 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club
    09/23 — Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar
    10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
    10/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

    *= w/ Dr. Dog

Latest Stories

Metallica Atlanta Concert

Metallica to Play Atlanta's 2021 ATLive Concert with Cage the Elephant and Greta Van Fleet

July 7, 2021

real estate 2021 fall us tour dates

Real Estate Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

July 6, 2021

the microphones 2022 tour dates phil elverum emily sprague ragana

The Microphones Announce 2022 Tour Dates

July 6, 2021

Myles Kennedy 2021 solo tour

Myles Kennedy Announces 2021 US Solo Tour with Support from Tyler Bryant

July 6, 2021

 

tkay maidza 2021 tour north american usa tickets dates

Tkay Maidza Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

June 30, 2021

King Woman "Psychic Wound" video

King Woman Share Video for New Song "Psychic Wound": Stream

June 30, 2021

Steve Gunn Other You new album song single Reflection stream US tour dates live tickets Steve Gun, photo by Stephanie Nicole Smith

Steve Gunn Announces New Album Other You, Shares "Other You" and "Reflection": Stream

June 29, 2021

Meshuggah 2022 tour

Meshuggah Announce 2022 US Tour with Converge and Torche

June 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hop Along Announce 2021 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale