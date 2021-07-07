Hop Along Announce 2021 Tour Dates

For the first time in two years, Hop Along are hitting the road. After pausing for Frances Quinlan‘s solo debut Likewise, which was followed almost immediately by the pandemic, the indie rockers have announced 2021 tour dates.

The 14-date trek kicks off in September in Pittsburgh, with stops across the midwest and east coast. As a special treat, on September 21st Hop Along will be playing with Dr. Dog at the Shelbourne Museum in Vermont. The tour closes with October stops in their hometown of Philadelphia and Brooklyn, New York — their first such New York show in three years. As Quinlan explained in a social media post,

“We’re playing shows heading out to Chicago this September (tickets go on sale this Friday). It’s now been 2 years since our last tour (and 3 since Hop Along performed in New York—🤯).

To be honest, the following didn’t really dawn on me until a full year into quarantine, though perhaps it’s obvious—I didn’t fully appreciate the vast collaborative experience that a show is. With Hop Along, I always thought of that word in reference to myself, Tyler, Joe and Mark. While this is certainly true, and of great importance to me, so many of the performances I remember best are due to the audiences, the people who’ve generously given us their presence and attention (part of me even wonders if a lot of those memories I’m thinking of now are of Tuesdays. I really couldn’t believe anyone wanted to attend a show on a Tuesday night, let alone ours)…But I digress…

You have brought us so much joy. I hope we get to do this for as many of you as we can on this fall tour.”

Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9th, and you can get yours through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Hop Along 2021 Tour Dates:

09/07 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

09/09 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

09/12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

09/14 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

09/16 — Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

09/18 — Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

09/19 — Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

09/21 — Burlington, VT @ Shelbourne Museum *

09/22 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Anchor Rock Club

09/23 — Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar

10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

10/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

*= w/ Dr. Dog