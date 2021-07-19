Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

HBO Hits Pause on House of the Dragon After Positive COVID-19 Test

Assuming no one else tests positive, production can resume on July 21st

house of the dragon covid-19 pause production game of thrones hbo max
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 19, 2021 | 12:32pm ET

    Forget winter, the delta variant is coming. As Deadline reports, HBO has paused production on the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon after a member of the cast or crew tested positive for COVID-19.

    The UK set has been shut down for a minimum of two days. The person who caught the novel coronavirus will isolate, and those who had been working closely with them are entering quarantine. As long as there are no more positive tests, production will pick back up on Wednesday, July 21st.

    Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire and Blood and set 300 years before Game of ThronesHouse of the Dragon delves into the history of House Targaryen. It stars Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, and Steve Toussaint. In May, we got a first look at the series, including more shock-white wigs than a Marilyn Monroe impersonator convention. Assuming there aren’t too many more delays, it’s expected to land on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This is but the first GoT spinoff out of the gate, with early production already begun on Tales of Dunk and Egg, an animated series in the works, and three more series announced in March: 9 Voyages, 10,000 Ships, and an untitled story set in Flea Bottom. Not all of these projects may see the light of day, as evidenced by the Naomi Watts-starring prequel that got axed in 2019 after filming the pilot.

    Ned Stark (HBO)
     Editor's Pick
    Game of Thrones Broadway Play is in the Works

    Meanwhile, COVID-19 infections are on the rise, and so are related production delays. Just in the last week, Foo Fighters had to reschedule a Los Angeles show after a positive COVID test, and a music festival in the Netherlands was linked to more than 1,000 new cases, despite holding the event outdoors and requiring proof of negative COVID status for entry.

Latest Stories

robby steinhardt kansas dead

R.I.P. Robby Steinhardt, Longtime Kansas Violinist and Vocalist Dies at 71

July 19, 2021

total pure album sales 2021 rock

The Top 10 Acts in 2021 Total Pure Album Sales Are All Rock Bands (Except for BTS)

July 19, 2021

kanye west donda new album rumors

Everything We Know About Kanye West's New Album

July 19, 2021

Keigo Oyamada aka Cornelius resigns olympics music score bullying apology

Cornelius Resigns from Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Over History of Bullying

July 19, 2021

 

verknipt music festival covid-19 1,000 new cases coronavirus

More Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Linked to Netherlands Music Festival

July 19, 2021

Iron Maiden new album 2021

Iron Maiden Announce New Album Senjutsu

July 19, 2021

foo fighters the dee gees hail satin record store day

Foo Fighters Release "Dee Gees" Album, Hail Satin, on Streaming Services

July 19, 2021

The Killers 2021 album

The Killers Announce New Album Pressure Machine, 2022 North American Tour

July 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

HBO Hits Pause on House of the Dragon After Positive COVID-19 Test

Menu Shop Search Sale