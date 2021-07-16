Ian McShane to Return as Winston in John Wick: Chapter 4

What would the John Wick universe be without Winston, the owner of the neutral territory zone New York Continental Hotel that allows hired killers to kick back and enjoy a cold drink? Thankfully, we won’t have to imagine an action world without him because Ian McShane is ready to reprise that very role for John Wick: Chapter 4.

According to Deadline, McShane will return as the elusive Winston alongside confirmed cast members Keanu Reeves as John Wick (duh), Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, and Rina Sawayama making her feature film debut. The fourth sequel will be directed by Chad Stahelski, who was behind the first three chapters of the film series as well.

“I couldn’t be happier than to welcome Ian McShane back to John Wick: Chapter 4,” said Stahelski in a statement. “He is not only an amazing actor but is an indispensable collaborator who has helped define the world of John Wick.”

As previously reported, John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently in production and will be shooting this summer in France, Germany, and Japan. Originally, the crew hoped to film the movie back-to-back with the fifth entry, but those plans have since been scrapped due to an abundance of caution following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to coronavirus, John Wick: Chapter 4 was already pushed back from its originally announced release date of May 2021 due to Stahelski and Reeves’ commitments to The Matrix 4. It’s currently expected to hit theaters on May 27th, 2022. Fingers crossed we can finally see what happens to Wick after the cliffhanger of the third movie next spring. If not, perhaps fans can take a trip to the new John Wick roller coaster in Dubai for a different kind of thrill instead.