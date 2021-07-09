Menu
IDK Drops New Album USEE4YOURSELF, Featuring DMX, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica & More: Stream

The 17-track LP also features Offset, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Rico Nasty, and more

IDK USEE4YOURSELF
IDK’s artwork for USEE4YOURSELF
July 9, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Maryland rapper IDK has dropped his new album, USEE4YOURSELF, and it comes loaded with big name guests.

    Spanning 17 tracks, the album boasts appearances from Jay Electronica, Offset, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Rico Nasty, Swae Lee, Slick Rick, and The Neptunes. Most notable, however, are a pair of posthumous collaborations with the late MF DOOM and DMX.

    Stream the album in full below.

    USEE4YOURSELF Artwork:

    IDK USEE4YOURSELF

    USEE4YOURSELF Tracklist:
    01. 3018091821
    02. Santa Monica
    03. Dogs Don’t Lie
    04. Truth
    05. PradadaBang (feat. Young Thug)
    06. Shoot My Shot (feat. Offset)
    07. Red (feat. Jay Electronica, MF DOOM & Westside Gunn)
    08. Jelly
    09. Puerto Rico (feat. Lucky Daye)
    10. Temporary Love (feat. SiR)
    11. 10 Feet (feat. T-Pain)
    12. Keto (feat. Rico Nasty & Swae Lee)
    13. 1995
    14. Peloton
    15. Hey Auntie (feat. Slick Rick)
    16. Cry in Church (feat. Sevyn Streeter & DMX)
    17. Closure

