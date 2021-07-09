IDK Drops New Album USEE4YOURSELF, Featuring DMX, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica & More: Stream

Maryland rapper IDK has dropped his new album, USEE4YOURSELF, and it comes loaded with big name guests.
Spanning 17 tracks, the album boasts appearances from Jay Electronica, Offset, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Rico Nasty, Swae Lee, Slick Rick, and The Neptunes. Most notable, however, are a pair of posthumous collaborations with the late MF DOOM and DMX.
Stream the album in full below.
USEE4YOURSELF Artwork:
USEE4YOURSELF Tracklist:
01. 3018091821
02. Santa Monica
03. Dogs Don’t Lie
04. Truth
05. PradadaBang (feat. Young Thug)
06. Shoot My Shot (feat. Offset)
07. Red (feat. Jay Electronica, MF DOOM & Westside Gunn)
08. Jelly
09. Puerto Rico (feat. Lucky Daye)
10. Temporary Love (feat. SiR)
11. 10 Feet (feat. T-Pain)
12. Keto (feat. Rico Nasty & Swae Lee)
13. 1995
14. Peloton
15. Hey Auntie (feat. Slick Rick)
16. Cry in Church (feat. Sevyn Streeter & DMX)
17. Closure