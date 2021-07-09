IDK Drops New Album USEE4YOURSELF, Featuring DMX, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica & More: Stream

Maryland rapper IDK has dropped his new album, USEE4YOURSELF, and it comes loaded with big name guests.

Spanning 17 tracks, the album boasts appearances from Jay Electronica, Offset, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Rico Nasty, Swae Lee, Slick Rick, and The Neptunes. Most notable, however, are a pair of posthumous collaborations with the late MF DOOM and DMX.

Stream the album in full below.

USEE4YOURSELF Artwork:

USEE4YOURSELF Tracklist:

01. 3018091821

02. Santa Monica

03. Dogs Don’t Lie

04. Truth

05. PradadaBang (feat. Young Thug)

06. Shoot My Shot (feat. Offset)

07. Red (feat. Jay Electronica, MF DOOM & Westside Gunn)

08. Jelly

09. Puerto Rico (feat. Lucky Daye)

10. Temporary Love (feat. SiR)

11. 10 Feet (feat. T-Pain)

12. Keto (feat. Rico Nasty & Swae Lee)

13. 1995

14. Peloton

15. Hey Auntie (feat. Slick Rick)

16. Cry in Church (feat. Sevyn Streeter & DMX)

17. Closure