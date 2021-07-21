Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

IDLES Reimagine a “Model Village” with Slowthai on New Song: Stream

Plus, they performed the track live for a special Vans TV show

IDLES Model Village Slowthai new song version stream Vans live video, screengrab via YouTube
IDLES and Slowthai (YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 21, 2021 | 12:35pm ET

    IDLES have tapped Slowthai for a new version of “Model Village,” a single from the post-punk outfit’s 2020 full-length Ultra Mono. Stream it below.

    In our album review of Ultra Mono, Consequence writer Tyler Clark described “Model Village” as a “devastating takedown of smug, scared Leave voters and the very British small-mindedness they embrace.” Now, with Slowthai standing beside them, IDLES give “Model Village” a gritty punch-up that emphasizes the song’s chaotic energy and lets Slowthai’s trademark tone bring a new emphasis to the song’s lyrical themes.

    In addition to recording a new version of “Model Village,” the two artists also performed the track live on an hour-long Vans special called Defense of the Arts. That clip sees IDLES frontman Joe Talbot hosting a faux TV talk show called Balley TV where he interviews artists in a warehouse who then perform afterwards, including Katy J Pearson, Deep Tan, and Nuha Ruby Ra. The highlight, of course, is when IDLES team up with Slowthai for the new version of “Model Village.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Covered in the shadows of a hidden underground location, the two musicians bounce off one another with manic energy in the Defense of the Arts video, often linking arms around the other’s shoulders or throwing up the bird at the camera. Maybe it’s because they’re both well known for their reckless antics or maybe it’s because they’re friends, but IDLES and Slowthai’s joint visual presence is undeniably entertaining. Their live rendition kicks in around the 51:40 minute mark in that video, which you can watch after the jump.

    Later this fall, IDLES will return to the US for the first time in two years on their “Beauty from Ashes” 2021 tour. Check out the complete list of tour dates for that trek, and book your seat through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

mono new album pilgrimage of the soul

MONO Announce New Album Pilgrimage of the Soul, Unleash “Riptide”: Stream

July 21, 2021

Ariana Grande off the table The Weeknd video stream new song music single vimeo youtube The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, photo courtesy of the artist/@ArianaGrande

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd Join Forces for Live Performance of "off the table": Watch

July 21, 2021

indigo de souza hold u stream new song single music video watch

Indigo De Souza Unveils New Song "Hold U": Stream

July 21, 2021

Lorde new song

Lorde Premieres New Song "Stoned At the Nail Salon": Stream

July 21, 2021

 

deerhoof department of corrections actually you can new album song single stream

Deerhoof Announce New Album Actually, You Can, Share "Department of Corrections": Stream

July 21, 2021

BRANDI CARLILE’S NEW ALBUM IN THESE SILENT DAYS right on time

Brandi Carlile Announces New Album In These Silent Days, Shares "Right on Time": Stream

July 21, 2021

david duchovny tessera new song music video premiere

David Duchovny Premieres New Song "Tessera": Exclusive

July 21, 2021

Coheed and Cambria new song Shoulders

Coheed and Cambria Unveil New Song "Shoulders": Stream

July 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

IDLES Reimagine a "Model Village" with Slowthai on New Song: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale