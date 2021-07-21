Indigo De Souza Unveils New Song “Hold U”: Stream

If exercise and therapy aren’t doing the trick, early studies suggest that Indigo De Souza’s new song “Hold U” is a proven mood booster. The track appears on her upcoming album Any Shape You Take, due out August 27th via Saddle Creek. To celebrate the single’s release, the North Carolinian has greatly expanded her 2021 tour.

“Hold U” is a tender tune: affectionate, even romantic-adjacent, without a whiff of horniness. The song opens with a warm bath of synths, as De Souza sings, “You are a good thing, I’ve noticed, I’ve noticed/ And I want a good thing with you.” A funky guitar adds a spark of playfulness, and as the track accumulates complexity, it unfurls into a summery pop jam.

“I wanted to write about a really simple kind of love that isn’t necessarily romantic, but that is just about holding space for other people to fully express themselves and to feel celebrated,” De Souza said in a statement. “Just simply seeing someone in their humanity and loving them. We are constantly evolving and we only truly have space to process our lives openly if we feel safe and are encouraged to love ourselves and celebrate our bodies. I am really blessed with the sense of community that I have in my life, and I wanted to highlight that in this video. Community is the purest kind of magic and can heal so much trauma and pain. We all just want to feel truly held by the people around us!”

The accompanying music video is an ode to that community. Directed by Honey Simone and Garnet Fisher, it shows a diverse group of women dancing and expressing endearing affections. Check out Indigo De Souza’s “Hold U” below.

Besides that, De Souza has also announced new tour dates for fall of 2021. After opening in August with a two-night stand in her hometown of Asheville, NC, she’ll continue the 26-date trek with performances alongside Pinegrove, DJ Ohh No Honey, Truth Club, Ex Gold, Horse Jumper of Love, The Ophelias, The Slaps, and Dan Wriggins of Friendship. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, and while some shows have sold out, you can also check the secondary market here. Peep the full itinerary after the jump.

Any Shape You Take is out August 27th and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, she shared the lead single “Kill Me.”

Indigo De Souza 2021 Tour Dates:

08/26 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle $*

08/27 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle ^*

08/28 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Backroom ^

08/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

09/07 — Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer %

09/21 — Washington DC @ Songbyrd #

09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

09/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1 #

09/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

09/26 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

09/28 — Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar &

09/29 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen +

09/30 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen +

10/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry +

10/02 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown JR !

10/04 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall !

10/08 — Polaris Hall – Portland, OR !

10/09 — Seattle, WA @ Vera !

10/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill !

10/13 — San Diego, CA @ Voodoo !

10/14 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room !

10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo !

10/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge !

10/20 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins !

10/23 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors) !

10/24 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) !

% = w/ Pinegrove

*= w/ DJ Ohh No Honey

^= w/ Truth Club

$= w/ Ex Gold

#= w/ Horse Jumper of Love

&= w/ The Ophelias

! = w/ The Slaps

+= w/ Dan Wriggins (of Friendship)

