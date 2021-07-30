Menu
Isaiah Rashad Drops New Album The House Is Burning: Stream

SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, and Smino all lend a hand

Isaiah Rashad, photo by Spencer Sease
July 30, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Today, Isaiah Rashad shares his much-anticipated sophomore album, The House Is Burning. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The 16-track project contains features from SZALil Uzi VertSmino, 6LACK, and Jay Rock. Other guests include Duke Deuce, Doechii, and Kal Banx. The majority of the songs are produced by either Banx or Devin Malik, with one track produced by Kenny Beats.

    Ahead of the LP’s release, Zay shared “Lay Wit Ya,” “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” and “Wat U Sed.” The TDE rapper’s last album, The Sun’s Tirade, dropped nearly five years ago. Before he could make The House Is Burning, the Tennessee native had to overcome struggles with alcohol and drug abuse first.

    “I was drunk in the studio and trying my best to make my confidence swell way larger than it actually was at the time,” Rashad told FADER about early recording sessions for the album. “I couldn’t pull off even acting like I wanted to rap for money, or like I wanted to rap to express myself. I didn’t know exactly how to put into words what I felt.”

    After a 2019 stint in rehab, Rashad was able to complete The House Is Burning without straying from his principles. “I gotta stick to wanting to say something and wanting to give people vulnerable pieces of myself and be okay with that and not trip on that,” he explained to Billboard. “If n****s gonna stick around and help me around with all the streaming, pay my bills, n****s help me keep money in my pocket and have me looking good, then I gotta continue giving them parts of me.”

    The House Is Burning Artwork:

    isaiah rashad the house is burning new album stream artwork

    The House Is Burning Tracklist:
    01. Darkseid
    02. From the Garden (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
    03. RIP Young
    04. Lay Wit Ya (feat. Duke Deuce)
    05. Claymore (feat. Smino)
    06. Headshots (4r Da Locals)
    07. All Herb (feat. Amindi)
    08. Hey Mista
    09. True Story (feat. Jay Rock & Jay Worthy)
    10. Wat U Sed (feat. Iamdoechii & Kal Banx)
    11. Don’t Shoot
    12. Chad (feat. YGTUT)
    13. 9-3 Freestyle
    14. Score (feat. SZA & 6LACK)
    15. THIB
    16. HB2U

