Isaiah Rashad Taps Doechii and Kal Banx for New Single “Wat U Sed”: Stream

The collab is set to be included on Rashad's forthcoming sophomore LP, The House is Burning

Doechii, photo by Christopher Simms; Isaiah Rashad, photo by Philip Cosores; Kal Banx, photo by Chase Fade
July 24, 2021 | 11:44am ET

    Isaiah Rashad has dropped his latest single “Wat U Sed” featuring guest turns by both Doechii and Kal Banx. Stream it below.

    Set over a steady undercurrent of sustained synth, Rashad kicks things off with a laidback stanza recounting a “nightmare” he had involving way too many females who weren’t his current flame.

    While Rashad and Banx rap their respective verses and refrains, the track takes a melodic turn when Doechii takes the reins. “Lookin’ back when it spazz with your curls and your ass out/ Bad like a girl from the ave, goin’ anti/ Keep it bad, pop a tag, go and let it air out/ Drop it fast, let it spazz, go and let your hair down,” she croons on the second verse.

    “Wat U Sed” is set to be included on Rashad’s forthcoming sophomore album The House is Burning, which he revealed  in an interview with The FADER came about following a low period in his life marred by alcohol and drug abuse after the release of his 2016 debut The Sun’s Tirade. The new LP will hit shelves, streaming and digital retailers on July 30th via Top Dawg Entertainment/Warner Records.

    Along with “Wat U Sed,” The House is Burning will also include previously released singles “Headshots (4r Da Locals)” and “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Duke Deuce. Between those tracks, he also teamed up with Kenny Beats on a new freestyle for the producer’s series The Cave.

