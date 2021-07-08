It Follows Is Relentless Supernatural Horror That Packs an Emotional Punch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Consequence Podcast Network’s weekly series Psychoanalysis takes an in-depth look at different mental health topics through the lens of horror. Today, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are joined at the pool by special guest Dax Ebaben from the Watched Once, Never Again podcast for a comfort horror episode on the 2014 psychological horror film, It Follows.

Related Video

They’ll unpack David Robert Mitchell’s eerie nightmare from several different perspectives and examine the underlying depictions of trauma and consent. We may disagree on whether Paul is a hero, villain, or something in between, but we love the symbolism of healing water and the film’s visual language. And we all want a shell reader.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Further Reading:

— Watched Once, Never Again

— Transploitation Book

Guest Info:

— Dax Ebaben

— Watched Once, Never Again