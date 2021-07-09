J. Cole and Bas Team Up for New Single “The Jackie”: Stream

J. Cole has teamed up with his Dreamville Records protege Bas for the new single “The Jackie.” The self-proclaimed “summer anthem” boasts a verse from Bronx rapper Lil Tjay, and arrives with an accompanying music video.

“The Jackie” is a caffeinated, heavy-hitting trap song that acts as an ode of sorts to New York summer nights. “I’m on the way, send me the addy, I’m on the Jackie,” Bas raps, referencing the Jackie Robinson Parkway in his home borough of Queens. “Five on the belt, ten on the jacket, you gotta have me.” The carefree video sees the song’s stars cruising through New York’s streets. Stream “The Jackie” below.

J. Cole’s last full-length album, The Off-Season, arrived last May, and also featured contributions from Bas. Cole will be touring the US with 21 Savage in support of the record later this year. Book your seat through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Related Video