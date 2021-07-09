Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

J. Cole and Bas Team Up for New Single “The Jackie”: Stream

Following J. Cole's last album, The Off-Season

j cole and bas share new song the jackie
J. Cole, The Jackie
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 9, 2021 | 12:53pm ET

    J. Cole has teamed up with his Dreamville Records protege Bas for the new single “The Jackie.” The self-proclaimed “summer anthem” boasts a verse from Bronx rapper Lil Tjay, and arrives with an accompanying music video.

    “The Jackie” is a caffeinated, heavy-hitting trap song that acts as an ode of sorts to New York summer nights. “I’m on the way, send me the addy, I’m on the Jackie,” Bas raps, referencing the Jackie Robinson Parkway in his home borough of Queens. “Five on the belt, ten on the jacket, you gotta have me.” The carefree video sees the song’s stars cruising through New York’s streets. Stream “The Jackie” below.

    J. Cole’s last full-length album, The Off-Season, arrived last May, and also featured contributions from Bas. Cole will be touring the US with 21 Savage in support of the record later this year. Book your seat through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Related Video

Latest Stories

george harrison all things must pass 50th anniversary edition

Unreleased George Harrison Song "Cosmic Empire" Unveiled: Stream

July 9, 2021

snoh aalegra tyler the creator collab neon peach in the moment stream

Tyler, the Creator Delivers Two Guest Features on Snoh Aalegra's Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies: Stream

July 9, 2021

Dave East and Harry Fraud Announce New Album Hoffa, Share "Diamonds": Stream

July 9, 2021

strand of oaks announces new album in heaven shares lead single

Strand of Oaks Announce New Album In Heaven, Share "Galacticana": Stream

July 9, 2021

 

Ministry new album Moral Hygiene

Ministry Announce New Album Moral Hygiene, Unleash "Good Trouble": Stream

July 9, 2021

little simz i love you i hate you new song single listen stream

Little Simz Drops New Song "I Love You, I Hate You": Stream

July 9, 2021

half waif Mythopoetics stream new album track by track Lissyelle Laricchia

Half Waif Shares Track by Track Breakdown of New Album Mythopoetics: Exclusive

July 9, 2021

spice girls feed your love 25th anniversary wannabe

Spice Girls Share Previously Unreleased 1995 Track "Feed Your Love": Stream

July 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

J. Cole and Bas Team Up for New Single "The Jackie": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale