Welcome to Jackass: The Stunt-Comedy Franchise’s 10 Most Outrageous Moments

We’re Consequence, and welcome to Jackass. The latest installment of the iconic stunt-comedy franchise is set to hit theaters this fall, marking the first time Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy have reunited on screen in over a decade. Jackass Forever, which premieres on October 22nd, aims to deliver some of the most shocking and hilarious stunts of the group’s careers, joined by a promising slew of rookies. Knoxville’s hair might’ve greyed since the last time we saw him, but the stuntman and his loyal crew still have plenty of pranks, concussions, and various bodily fluids left to lose.

Believe it or not, the first iteration of Jackass premiered over 20 years ago as a comedy series on MTV. In 2002, the franchise pivoted to the big screen; if you grew up in the 2000s, the Jackass films were almost certainly a Blockbuster staple. To properly prepare for the kind of shits and giggles — sometimes literally — we’ll see in Jackass Forever, we’ve rounded up ten of the wildest, funniest, and flat-out grossest moments of Jackass history. And, in case you need the reminder: Don’t try this at home.

